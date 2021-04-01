Sheriff candidate's negligence in 2001 crash led to $825,000 City of Buffalo payout

Settlement ends trial

Healy had been with the department for more than 14 years, and been promoted to lieutenant, when she sat for a deposition in Porter's lawsuit in October 2002.

Porter’s lawyers were arguing that Healy had to have been negligent in causing the crash because of several appeals court decisions agreeing that negligence is usually present when a driver strikes a stopped vehicle from the rear.

Healy had to provide an explanation to show she had not been negligent. Oil on her shoe was not enough for then-State Supreme Court Justice John A. Michalek, who found her negligent, court papers show.

The city countered by citing an exception for government vehicles doing work on a highway, but Porter’s lawyers beat that back by saying the exception applies to vehicles performing work, like street sweepers, snowplows and police vehicles responding to emergencies. Healy, according to her testimony, was merely driving between two police-district headquarters as part of her regular workday.

Ciocca, one of Porter's lawyers, said during a court hearing that if Healy knew a substance on her shoe was making it slip off the pedal she was obligated to “take some type of steps to remove that grease from her feet.”