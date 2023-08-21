ALBANY – Negotiations over the renewal of a lucrative state gaming agreement have gone backward, according to Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr.

That was Armstrong’s message in a three-minute video where he addressed the status of negotiations with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration concerning a new Seneca Nation gaming compact. The current, 20-year agreement between the Nation and state expires Dec. 9.

Watch President Armstrong's update regarding the gaming compact and the state of negotiations.https://t.co/gbzKnXpbfg — The Seneca Nation (@TheSenecaNation) August 11, 2023

Last week, according to Armstrong, the Nation met with the state’s negotiators. The talks did not go well.

“Frankly, for New York's negotiators to propose such outrageous terms, especially this far into the negotiation process, is absurd and an insult to the Seneca Nation,” Armstrong said in the video posted Aug. 11.

Under the original compact struck between the Nation and state in 2002, the Nation has in recent years been paying 25% of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices in exchange for the exclusive right to offer these devices west of State Route 14. Since the original deal was struck, the Nation has opened three casinos in Western New York.

In early June, the Nation and top Hochul administration staff had struck an agreement in principle on a new deal. But it fell apart after a key detail leaked: that the Hochul administration would allow the Senecas to build a fourth casino in the "Rochester market."

Rochester Assembly members, stunned to learn of the plan, opposed the deal – and the Assembly declined to take up a bill allowing Hochul to enter a deal before the state legislative session ended June 10.

The Assembly briefly returned to Albany in late June. Despite the Hochul administration promising that a renegotiated deal with the Senecas would not include a Rochester casino, the Assembly again declined to take up the authorization bill. At some point, the Legislature will have to return to Albany to pass a bill authorizing Hochul to enter a new compact, but this time, lawmakers will likely demand details of a deal be disclosed first.

As part of the secretive June agreement that included the Rochester casino, the Senecas had agreed to pay 19.5% of revenue on slot machines to New York State. But without a full-scale Rochester casino, the Nation is likely to pursue a lower rate in negations.

In the video posted last week, Armstrong said that earlier this summer, the Nation and Hochul administration had only a “percentage point” difference in their positions on the revenue sharing rate, but that the state’s offer had gotten “significantly” worse since then.

Once a deal is struck between the Nation and Hochul, it must also be approved in a referendum of the Nation’s citizens, as well as by the federal Department of Interior.

It appears that the Seneca Nation's hopes to build a full-scale casino in Rochester are likely dead.

Armstrong was asked if the Seneca Nation might now seek approval for a "Class II" gaming facility in Rochester, one that has electronic gaming machines, but not live table games.

“Our ongoing negotiations with the state are focused solely on securing a fair Class III gaming compact," he said, referring to full-service casinos.

Emails withheld

Meanwhile, Hochul’s administration is declining to provide documents that might shed more light on the negotiations.

The Buffalo News submitted a Freedom of Information Law request asking for emails between the executive director of the state Gaming Commission, Rob Williams, and the Seneca Nation, or with its lobbying firm, Hinman Straub.

In a response this week, the Gaming Commission said it was withholding the records because the communications were subject to “attorney client privilege.” It’s not clear why emails between a government official and parties outside the government would be subject to the exemption, and a Gaming Commission spokesman would not answer questions.

In response to another records request by The Buffalo News, the Gaming Commission said it did not have a copy of any study examining the economic viability of a casino in Monroe County, which includes Rochester, or a study examining the value of an exclusivity agreement between the state and Senecas.

When the Hochul administration was trying to sell the idea of a casino to Rochester lawmakers, Hochul officials cited a “study” showing that such a casino would not undercut existing casinos in the region. In June, Hochul’s office told The News that the state had “commissioned studies to help determine the value of an exclusivity agreement.”

Hochul recusal

It’s possible that Hochul herself will now join the negotiations, which up to this point had been handled by senior staff.

Hochul had recused herself because Delaware North, the major gaming and hospitality company, had employed her husband as a top executive. Delaware North competes with the Senecas for gambling customers.

But on Aug. 3, William Hochul announced he was leaving Delaware North, a departure the company said had been long planned. Hochul's recusals from matters related to Delaware North have now been rescinded.

Meanwhile, a member of New York’s ethics oversight commission disclosed last month that Kathy Hochul had sought an ethics “advisory opinion” from the body earlier this year – a step state employees often take when they have a question about whether an action would violate ethics law.

When a state employee has such a question, they can request a written opinion letter from the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government.

Oftentimes, such opinions concern whether it’s a conflict of interest to earn outside income. For Hochul, there have been persistent ethics-related questions about overlaps between state government and Delaware North’s business interests, especially pertaining to the Seneca Nation compact.

It's not clear why Hochul sought the advisory opinion, and a Hochul spokesman would not say whether the opinion request earlier this year was related to Delaware North or William Hochul.

At a July 19 ethics commission meeting, ethics Commissioner Michael Cardozo began discussing the Hochul opinion request during the public portion of the meeting. He stated two meetings prior – which would be in May – commissioners discussed “taking a look” at the issue of a state official asking for such an opinion, but the request then becoming “moot.” He said the issue was related to an opinion request from “the governor.”

Before he could elaborate further, Cardozo was cut off by another attendee, who interjected that the matter should not be discussed in public. An ethics commission spokeswoman declined to comment.