Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorses Kathy Hochul for full term as NY governor

WASHINGTON – Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday won her biggest endorsement yet in her bid for a full term, as Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, posted a video to social media backing the Buffalo-born governor's candidacy.

"I'm so proud to announce that I'm endorsing Kathy Hochul for a full term serving the people of New York as governor," Gillibrand said in the 39-second video she posted to Twitter. "I've worked with Kathy for many years and here's what I know: She's a proven leader with the know-how, work ethic and passion that we need, and she'll continue to deliver results for New Yorkers in every community."

Gillibrand and Hochul have long been close, so the endorsement comes as no surprise. Yet it continues to build momentum for Hochul's campaign against New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who his challenging her from the left, and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who is battling Hochul for the centrist Democrat vote in the June 28 primary.