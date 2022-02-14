Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorses Kathy Hochul for full term as NY governor

WASHINGTON – Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday won her biggest endorsement yet in her bid for a full term, as Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, posted a video to social media backing the Buffalo-born governor's candidacy.
"I'm so proud to announce that I'm endorsing Kathy Hochul for a full term serving the people of New York as governor," Gillibrand said in the 39-second video she posted to Twitter. "I've worked with Kathy for many years and here's what I know: She's a proven leader with the know-how, work ethic and passion that we need, and she'll continue to deliver results for New Yorkers in every community."
I'm so proud to announce that I'm endorsing my friend @KathyHochul for a full term serving the people of New York as governor! pic.twitter.com/pAKlflsHzt— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 14, 2022
Gillibrand and Hochul have long been close, so the endorsement comes as no surprise. Yet it continues to build momentum for Hochul's campaign against New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who his challenging her from the left, and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who is battling Hochul for the centrist Democrat vote in the June 28 primary.
Hochul is set to become the New York State Democratic Committee's endorsed candidate this week at its convention in Manhattan. She has already raised a record-shattering $21.6 million for her race and has won the strong backing of State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs and many state legislators from every corner of the state.
The state's first female governor, Hochul, formerly the state's lieutenant governor, took office in August after the resignation of her scandal-plagued predecessor, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. She is the first governor from Buffalo in more than a century.
"From making childcare more affordable to expanding paid family leave to defending reproductive rights, Kathy will always fight to level the playing field for working families across the state," Gillibrand said. "I'm proud to call her governor, and I hope you'll join me in supporting her campaign."