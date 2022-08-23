Sempolinski wins bid to fill final weeks of Reed's Congress seat

Republican Joe Sempolinski won a special election in the 23rd Congressional District over Democrat Max Della Pia in a race to fill former U.S. Rep. Tom Reed's seat through the end of the year.

Sempolinski retweeted the editor of an online political publication calling the race in his favor and commented that he was "going to Washington." The Associated Press called the race shortly before midnight.

With 99% of the vote counted, Sempolinski had 52.35% of the vote, while Democrat Max Della Pia had 47.65%, according to unofficial totals.

Sempolinski won all but one of the 11 counties that make up the current 23rd District, and his overall margin of victory would have been much larger if not for the results in Tompkins County, where Della Pia trounced him by a voting margin of 85% to 15%.

It was the race for what could be one of the shortest Congressional election terms in New York history.

Sempolinski will be in office for just four months.

That’s because the Republican from Canisteo, Steuben County, won’t be on the November ballot for the 23rd District seat.

Della Pia does plan to run again in November, but he faces an uphill battle in a district that tilts heavily in favor of Republicans and now includes much of Erie County, where his name recognition is far less than that of the GOP candidate, Nicholas A. Langworthy, who claimed victory in his race against Carl Paladino.

Reed’s latest term was to run through the end of this year, but he resigned in May after being accused of sexual harassment. Reed had been in the House since first being elected in 2010.

Sempolinski, who was Reed’s district office director, maintained throughout his campaign that he would be best equipped to carry out the remainder of his former boss’ term because of his familiarity with the office and his attention to constituents in his role as Reed’s top aide.

He said he planned to get the district office back up and running as soon as he's sworn into office.

Sempolinski said the House will be in session for three of his four months in office and there likely will be a flurry of legislation, especially if the midterm elections result in Republicans winning back the House and Democrats try to stage last-ditch efforts to implement their agenda.

"It's clearly a divided House. The votes will matter," he said.

Della Pia of Owego, Tioga County, said that his varied experience in the Air Force, as an attorney and as an adviser and legislative aide in Washington, D.C., made him the better candidate for Congress.

The 23rd district was redrawn for the 2022 general election.

The new boundaries now include most of Erie County, outside of the City of Buffalo, in addition to Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties. More than 40% of the new district's voters will be from Erie County, compared with none under the old boundaries that extended further east and north to include, Seneca, Yates, Tompkins and Tioga counties and part of Ontario county – 11 counties in all.

Both candidates said the unusual election posed challenges in connecting with voters.

“It does kind of distract the public because they’re just trying to figure out what district they’re in,” said Della Pia. “I want people to vote. I want them to participate.

Della Pia, a command pilot and flight instructor, served 32 years in the military, including active duty in Afghanistan. He also worked as an attorney and currently serves as volunteer president of the board of the Franziska Racker Centers, a multi-county nonprofit human services organization for people with developmental disabilities.

He came within 231 votes of winning a Democratic primary for the 23rd district in 2018 against Tracy Mitrano, who lost the general election to Reed.

Both Della Pia and Sempolinski campaigned on promises to address the economic condition of rural areas of the district by prioritizing infrastructure improvements to roads, bridges, sewer, and water systems.

Sempolinski also ran on the Conservative line, while Della Pia had the Working Families Party line.