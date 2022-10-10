Secret $1 million boost from GOP establishment aided Langworthy, records show

WASHINGTON – Nicholas A. Langworthy's campaign for Congress got a mysterious million dollars in outside aid to fund a wave of ads that helped him defeat Buffalo developer Carl P. Paladino in a Republican primary in August.

Federal records show that the American Liberty Action PAC, which was created this summer, dumped $1.04 million into the GOP primary in New York's recently redrawn 23rd District, which covers parts of suburban Buffalo and most of the Southern Tier. Those records show that most of that money went to television and digital ads and text messages attacking Paladino, long a fiery and controversial figure in GOP circles, rather than boosting Langworthy.

Yet it's impossible to say which big-money Republicans invested to keep Paladino out of Congress. Records filed with the Federal Election Commission show that the American Liberty Action PAC got its money from two "dark money" political committees that don't have to disclose their donors.

"American Liberty Action PAC does not discuss our contributors," said Brian O. Walsh, a longtime GOP political operative who serves as senior adviser to the committee. "However, for clarity, I have been friends with Nick Langworthy for nearly two decades, am a donor to his campaign and was proud to be part of the team supporting him through American Liberty Action PAC. Our effort was completely independent and we are obviously thrilled with the result."

The result was a relatively narrow win by Langworthy, the state Republican chairman. He got 50.9% of the vote, compared to 47.1% for Paladino.

During the campaign, as the American Liberty Action PAC's TV ads lacerating Paladino aired in Buffalo and across the Southern Tier, Paladino called attention to the outsized role the PAC was playing in the election and criticized the secrecy shrouding its donors.

Told how much the secretive GOP PAC had invested to defeat him, Paladino blamed Langworthy.

“Nick sold his soul to these Republican establishment people,” he said Friday. “Obviously, they own him as he goes into Congress and I’m sure they will call on him for favors. That’s the reason I took hardly any money from anybody.”

Final campaign finance reports for the two campaigns have not yet been filed, but based on the last campaign reports filed 20 days before the Aug. 23 primary, it's clear that $1.04 million appearing out of nowhere could have had a huge influence on the race. Langworthy's campaign raised $370,044 as of Aug. 3 and spent $220,464 of it. Paladino, meanwhile, loaned his campaign $1.5 million but had spent only $49,000 of it as of Aug. 3.

The $1.04 million spent to bash Paladino and boost Langworthy represents an unusually large infusion of "dark money" into a Western New York political campaign.

"Dark money becomes dark by being routed through opaque nonprofits, including 501(c)(4) social welfare organizations and 501(c)(6) trade associations," Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and professor of law at Stetson University College of Law, wrote in a Brennan Center analysis in 2020. "Then the nonprofit buys political ads trashing or touting a particular candidate. The ads will only be traceable to the last organization who spent the money, so the public can’t see who paid the front group."

That's exactly what happened with the cash infusion aiding Langworthy. In a federal campaign report filed after Langworthy had already won, the PAC reported $2.6 million in funding from two sources: the Virginia-based American Prosperity Alliance and the Eighteen-Fifty-Four Fund, based in Houston. Neither of those political committees reports their donors.

The American Liberty Action PAC reports its expenditures, though – and it didn't just spend money to beat Paladino. The PAC's federal campaign filing shows that it also spent $1.22 million to boost establishment Republican George Hansel in his congressional primary against Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

The Washington Post reported last month that the PAC's spending was part of a coordinated effort by allies of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, to prevent potential rabble-rousers from joining a Republican caucus where similar politicians – like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida – have long grabbed headlines and given headaches to GOP leaders.

Paladino would have likely been such a rabble-rouser. Both Greene and Gaetz endorsed Paladino, whose past comments about then-first lady Michelle Obama were widely seen as racist and who made headlines during the campaign with radio comments from last year in which he touted Adolf Hitler's ability to rouse crowds as "the kind of leader we need today," although he never specifically endorsed Hitler's actions.

The Post reported that Walsh, the American Liberty Action PAC's senior adviser, works for several political groups backed by McCarthy.

In addition, Walsh worked for six years at the National Republican Congressional Committee, including 2005 and 2006, when that GOP campaign committee was headed by then-Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds of suburban Buffalo.

Langworthy worked for Reynolds from 2003 through 2007 and the two men have remained close ever since. Even so, Reynolds said last week that he had never heard of the American Liberty Action PAC or the mainstream GOP attempt to defeat Paladino until he saw the committee's campaign ads this summer.

But the PAC's establishment Republican ties don't end with Walsh. The treasurer of the American Liberty Action PAC, Charles Gantt, worked as a senior financial analyst for the 2012 presidential campaign of Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

And the company paid to do digital advertising for the anti-Paladino effort was Cavalry LLC, a Washington-based political consulting firm founded by Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

The bulk of its spending – $831,898 – was spent on television ads. Federal Election Commission figures show that the majority of that money went to attacking Paladino rather than to boosting Langworthy.

In his statement regarding the PAC's efforts, though, Walsh never mentioned Paladino. Instead he merely praised Langworthy, who is heavily favored over Democrat Max Della Pia in the heavily Republican 23rd District in November's general election.

"Nick is a great dad, husband and leader, and will be an exceptional representative of the people of New York’s 23rd Congressional District," Walsh said.

But Chris Grant, Langworthy's general consultant, was not nearly so generous in his comments.

"If one thing was clear during the primary, it's that sane, stable conservatives were clamoring for leaders like Nick Langworthy to stop crazy lunatics like Carl Paladino," Grant said. "Mission accomplished."

News political reporter Robert J. McCarthy contributed to this report.