A total of 298 ballots were cast Sunday on the second day of early voting for the June 27 primary in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported, bringing the two-day tally to 764. Early voting continues through next Sunday.

Registered Democrats are choosing among candidates in five Common Council districts in Buffalo and others in the City of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga and Newstead.

Republicans have contests in Alden, Grand Island, Marilla, Orchard Park, Wales and West Seneca, plus the Erie County Legislature's 10th District.

Conservatives are voting for mayor of Lackawanna, council members in Alden and the Town and the City of Tonawanda, Town of Evans supervisor, county legislators in the fourth and 10th districts, and other offices in Amherst, Newstead and West Seneca.

Erie County is holding early voting at 38 polling places – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.

For information on polling locations and candidates, call the Board of Elections at 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.