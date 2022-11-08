Samuel Davis, Gary Wilson Jr. win spots on Buffalo City Court bench

Two men appointed in July to fill open positions on the Buffalo City Court bench won in a three-way race for two 10-year terms.

Democrats Samuel P. Davis and Gary A. Wilson Jr. held a wide lead over Republican Christina G. Holdsworth, according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections.

Davis and Wilson each had eclipsed Holdsworth by more than 22,000 votes, with about 76% of districts reporting Election Day results.

The vote totals included all early voting results, as well as mail-in ballots received as of Tuesday.

Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans among registered voters in Buffalo.

Both Davis and Wilson were appointed by Mayor Byron W. Brown to fill vacancies.

Davis, a 2002 graduate of University at Buffalo School of Law, has worked for the firm of Dolce Panepinto since 2012.

Wilson, a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a UB law school graduate, worked as principal law clerk to State Supreme Court Justice John B. Licata.

Holdsworth, a partner at Goldberg Segalla, is a 2009 UB law school graduate.