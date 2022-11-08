 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Samuel Davis, Gary Wilson Jr. win spots on Buffalo City Court bench

  • Updated
Election 2022 Democrats

Buffalo City Court Judge Gary Wilson Jr. takes the stage with his partner, Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, right, as he declares victory during the Erie County Democrats Election Night watch party at the Buffalo Irish Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Two men appointed in July to fill open positions on the Buffalo City Court bench won in a three-way race for two 10-year terms.

Democrats Samuel P. Davis and Gary A. Wilson Jr. held a wide lead over Republican Christina G. Holdsworth, according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections.

Davis and Wilson each had eclipsed Holdsworth by more than 22,000 votes, with about 76% of districts reporting Election Day results.

The vote totals included all early voting results, as well as mail-in ballots received as of Tuesday.

Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans among registered voters in Buffalo.

Both Davis and Wilson were appointed by Mayor Byron W. Brown to fill vacancies.

Davis, a 2002 graduate of University at Buffalo School of Law, has worked for the firm of Dolce Panepinto since 2012.

Wilson, a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a UB law school graduate, worked as principal law clerk to State Supreme Court Justice John B. Licata.

Holdsworth, a partner at Goldberg Segalla, is a 2009 UB law school graduate.

gary wilson jr

Gary A. Wilson Jr. declared victory Tuesday night at a gathering of Erie County Democrats at the Buffalo Irish Center.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

