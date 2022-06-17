Rudy Giuliani on stump again, this time for his son, despite role spreading false election fraud claims

He’s been prohibited from practicing law over his false claims of election fraud and portrayed by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a chief architect of illegal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

None of it is preventing Rudy Giuliani from trying to help his son become governor of New York.

Despite being in national headlines again this week over his role on 2020 election night and in the run-up to the Capitol riot, Giuliani joined his son Andrew for a stump stop in Buffalo on Friday outside City Hall.

Andrew Giuliani, who is running against Rob Astorino, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin in a Republican primary on June 28, was leaning on his father’s fame as mayor of New York City in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks to help him connect with voters.

But a lot has changed for Rudy Giuliani since he carved out a reputation as a fierce federal prosecutor and was dubbed “America’s Mayor” for his deft handling of the nation’s largest city after the devastating terror attack on the Twin Towers.

As a top adviser and attorney for President Donald Trump, Giuliani is a focus of the investigating committee, and CBS News and the New York Times reported in May that he testified virtually to the House committee for at least seven hours.

On Friday, Giuliani said neither he nor Trump did anything to incite a mob attack on the Capitol, and he accused the committee of partisan politics in trying to pin blame on the former president.

“He didn’t know about it in advance. He didn’t plan it. And he didn’t say a darn thing that would make them riot,” Giuliani said.

He also maintained that the Black Lives Matter movement sparked more death and destruction nationwide than the riot at the Capitol and deserved to be investigated with the same vigor.

At one point during a news conference at the base of the steps to City Hall, a passerby interrupted Giuliani’s answer by yelling “Shouldn’t you be in jail?” He was heckled later by a man climbing the steps shouting, “Prosecute Rudy Giuliani! Prosecute Rudy Giuliani!”

Giuliani accused reporters who persisted with questions about the Jan. 6 committee as “shills” for the Democratic Party.

He took exception when reporters asked about a claim that Giuliani was drunk on election night in 2020.

Another top Trump aide, Jason Miller asserted in testimony to the committee that Giuliani was intoxicated, but Giuliani said it was a lie and that he had been drinking diet cola that night, which other witnesses can confirm.

Andrew Giuliani jumped in to defend his father.

“I was with him,” he said. “The answer is no. Obviously no.”

An exasperated Andrew Giuliani said that the House Jan. 6 committee was compromised because House rules on its creation were violated.

He referred to mainstream media as being like “Pravda,” the official Communist Party newspaper in Russia, for not exploring that issue more.

He also tried to steer questions toward gas prices, crime rates and population losses in the state.

Trump has yet to make an endorsement in the governor’s race. Andrew Giuliani said he had spoken many times with the former president about the race, including most recently for about 20 minutes on Wednesday.

“To have his advice throughout this process has been spectacular,” he said.

Andrew Giuliani opened the news conference by calling for more charter schools and tax credits to allow parents more choices in educating their children. He also said as governor that he would push to adopt legislation in New York like Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law that’s been called the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

He let Rudy Giuliani, who was known for taking a hard stance against crime during his tenure as mayor, talk about how to bring violent crime down statewide.

Rudy Giuliani dropped a few names to drive home their conservative bona fides. He mentioned how Andrew was recently endorsed by Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to a felony charge over lying to the FBI about his contact with a Russian official and was later pardoned by Trump. Rudy Giuliani also talked about his own connection to Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chief executive officer who resigned in disgrace after being accused of sexually harassing more than 20 women, including some of Fox’s most high-profile anchors.

He then transitioned to blasting Gov. Kathy Hochul for negotiating a deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, while her husband was employed as senior vice president and general counsel at Delaware North, a company that holds concession rights at the Bills’ current stadium and likely will bid to be vendor in the new stadium.

“That stinks. We don’t need another ethically challenged governor in New York. We need a governor who’s going to be not working for money for her husband, but working for us,” he said.

William Hochul, the governor’s husband, has recused himself from any of Delaware North’s dealings with the state, while the governor signed a memo pledging to avoid any direct interactions with the company.

