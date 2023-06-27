Incumbent Robert Restaino declared victory Tuesday in a three-way Democratic primary for Niagara Falls mayor.

Restaino, who is seeking a second term, picked up more than 45% of the vote over challengers Glenn A. Choolokian, who garnered 34.5% of the vote, and Demetreus Dix, with 19.9% of the vote, according to the Niagara County Board of Elections' unofficial tally.

Earlier in the evening, Restaino was seen in a video that was posted on Twitter by a WGRZ-TV news reporter placing his hand in front of the camera after the reporter asked Restaino how he would rate his performance as mayor over the past nearly four years in office.

Restaino ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility, addressing neighborhood concerns and challenging developers who make big promises, but fail to deliver for the Cataract City. During his campaign, Restaino touted his successes, which includes two consecutive budgets that resulted in a surplus. In addition, he noted that Niagara Falls is no longer classified by the state comptroller as a “fiscally distressed city.”

Nix, who owns a contracting business, is founder of the Entrepreneurial School of Thought, a resource center for adults that promotes "unity through economic development" and moves to different parts of the city depending on where crime strikes.

Nix has a pending felony charge against him after he was indicted by a grand jury on burglary, larceny and criminal mischief charges stemming from a January break-in in the city, according to the Niagara Gazette. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and, in an interview with The Buffalo News, denied the charges and insisted his fingerprints were found inside the structure because he had done repairs there.

Restaino will face Carl Cain, a former Niagara Falls deputy police chief, who is running for mayor on the Republican line in the Nov. 7 general election.