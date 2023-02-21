City of Tonawanda Republicans may endorse Common Council President Jenna Koch, a registered Democrat who has alienated members of her own party, for re-election this year.

No Republican has expressed interest in running against Koch, GOP officials said, and the incumbent has formed a constructive partnership with Republican Mayor John White.

"We have a working relationship with Jenna," White said Monday. "I'll reach across the aisle to work with anybody."

Democrats will make their own endorsement for the position Thursday.

"Many committee members have already shared with me that their slate is set. And so have other elected officials," Koch said in an interview. "So I could walk into a Democratic Committee [meeting] on my head, juggling with my feet, and there's many people that I would not win over. It's true."

Instead, political newcomer Mary Ann Cancilla is in line to get the Democratic Committee's backing and Koch plans to mount a primary challenge for the Democratic ballot line.

Tonawanda Democratic Chairwoman Gayle Syposs said Koch has chosen not to attend Thursday's session: "It doesn't appear she wants our endorsement."

In addition to the race for president, the four ward seats on the Tonawanda Common Council also are on the ballot this year. Democrats and Republicans each hold two of the seats so the 2023 election will decide control of the Council.

Ward-based Council members serve two-year terms while the Council president serves a four-year term.

Koch, who works as a human resources professional, won election to the Council president's job in 2015 and again in 2019.

Since then, however, she has been at odds with city Democrats. She regularly clashed with former Mayor Rick Davis, for example, and did not support his 2021 re-election bid.

She has worked cooperatively with White, who defeated Davis, and alienated Democrats when she voted in February 2022 to appoint Monica Ljiljanich, the Republican candidate, over her party's preferred candidate to the open 1st Ward Council seat.

Syposs at the time said it left Democrats again questioning "where her loyalties lie."

The city Democratic Committee last year asked for, and received, Koch's resignation from the committee.

Koch does not plan to attend the committee's endorsement meeting on Thursday. Instead, she will remain a registered Democrat as she seeks to win the Democratic ballot line in a primary.

Koch said she has not sought the Republicans' backing but "I will take things day by day."

She said she will seek the support of the city Conservative Committee, which was set to meet Monday. Her father, George, is an influential Conservative Party member in the city.

"I am Tonawanda First," Koch said. "That has always been my motto. I do what I believe is best for the City of Tonawanda, not for one political party."

City Democrats appear poised to move on from Koch.

On Thursday, they will vote on whether to endorse Cancilla, an active community volunteer and first-time candidate, Syposs said.

Republicans, for their part, endorsed a slate of candidates for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th ward Council seats but not for Council president.

David J. Nedell, the city GOP chairman, said Republicans are open to supporting Koch because they don't view her as overtly partisan.

"We don't have an issue with Jenna," said Nedell, praising her as level-headed.

Here's how the races for the four ward seats are shaping up:

1st Ward: Republicans backed Ljiljanich for re-election. She was appointed one year ago to fill the vacancy left by the December 2021 death of Councilman Tom Newman. Democrats are prepared to endorse James Shiesley, a retired city police officer and registered Conservative who is making his first run for office at Syposs' urging.

2nd Ward: Republicans backed incumbent Carl Nocera for another term. Democrats are set to endorse former Councilwoman Dawn Kammerdeiner, who lost to Nocera two years ago.

3rd Ward: Democrats are in line to endorse Councilman Sean Rautenstrauch for another term. Republicans have backed Ray Schultz, a retired Goodyear auto mechanic and store employee who recently joined the city GOP Committee.

4th Ward: Democrats are set to support their other incumbent, David R. Mileham, for re-election. Republicans have endorsed Tim Stuart, a retired city police lieutenant who has worked on campaigns previously but is a first-time candidate for office.