A growing rift between the Erie County Conservative Party and the Erie County Republican Committee shows no signs of abating.

And unless the traditional allies strike a deal, the feud could tilt the contest for county executive in favor of Democratic incumbent Mark C. Poloncarz.

It could also give Democrats a veto-proof majority in the County Legislature if Poloncarz wins election to a fourth term.

Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo, who is miffed that Republicans did not appoint his daughter-in-law to a seat on the County Legislature, this week told The Buffalo News that Conservative Party workers are carrying designating petitions for Harold W. "Budd" Schroeder as the party's candidate for county executive.

Schroeder, who lives in Amherst, is the former chairman of the Shooters Committee on Political Education, or S.C.O.P.E., and has been a vocal gun rights advocate for decades.

Lorigo said the Conservative Party's executive committee nominated Schroeder, a registered Conservative, as a "straw man" candidate because no candidates sought the party's endorsement for county executive when the group met in February.

Chrissy Casilio of Clarence, who received the Republican endorsement for the county's top office, at the time had not yet sought the Conservative endorsement, Lorigo said, and it remains unclear whether she will get it.

"We vet people, and we haven’t had an opportunity to vet her at all," Lorigo said. "Certainly she seems like a good candidate at this point."

Schroeder could decline the endorsement, clearing the way for a committee to select either a Republican like Casilio or a Democrat. But for Lorigo to compromise, Republicans will need to mend fences with the Conservative chairman after deciding not to appoint Lindsey Bratek Lorigo, the chairman's daughter-in-law, to the Legislature seat vacated by his son, Joseph C. Lorigo, when the Conservative lawmaker was elected as a State Supreme Court justice in November.

"There are issues with some of the legislators who in my opinion voted the wrong way when they used a maneuver and put a Republican in Joe’s seat," Lorigo said. "We’re supposed to be partners, and so it’s very frustrating to have this issue with a brand new chairman on the other side. And I expect that the Conservative Party gets treated with respect."

Schroeder, a longtime member of the Conservative Party's executive board, acknowledged that he is not a serious candidate for county executive. "I'm not running for office," he said. "I'm 87 years old."

But if he gets on the ballot on the Conservative line, Schroeder – because of his solid reputation in the gun rights community and name recognition from a previous run for county executive – has the potential to siphon votes away from Republican Casilio, making it easier for Poloncarz to breeze to a fourth term in office.

"I think putting our countywide ticket in jeopardy because of a disagreement in one particular legislative seat would be a mistake, and I’m hopeful it can be avoided," Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael A. Kracker said. "But that decision will rest with the Conservative Party."

Kracker said he stands behind the party's decision to appoint Elma Council Member James Malczewski to Joseph Lorigo's vacated seat and to endorse Malczewski ahead of November, which he said was part of an "open process."

"After interviewing five candidates, looking at their resumes and their backgrounds and who we felt had the best opportunity to serve the 10th Legislative District, we united behind Jim Malczewski and I think he’s proven thus far worthy of our support," Kracker said.

Ralph Lorigo dismissed charges of nepotism and said Bratek Lorigo, 25, who holds multiple degrees and worked briefly with the County Legislature and State Assembly, is qualified for the Legislature seat. Conservatives are now carrying petitions for Bratek Lorigo for Malczewski's seat in the 10th Legislative District.

"They keep on saying it’s my daughter-in-law," Ralph Lorigo said. "That’s kind of a negative connotation on it. Lindsey is, in my opinion, a very qualified individual and now we’re going to put it out to the voters to make a decision. And the voters will have to make a decision."

When he appeared before the Legislature in January, Lorigo said Republican legislators were "ethically and legally obligated" to accept the Conservative Party's selection. He told Legislators John Mills, R-Orchard Park, Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, and Christopher Greene, R-Clarence, that Conservative support might not be theirs if they did not honor the Conservative Party's choice.

Now Lorigo says Conservative Party workers are making good on that promise and carrying petitions for "straw man" candidates against the Republican legislators.

To appease him, Lorigo said county Republicans can "sit down and talk" to him and "change their attitude about being insistent about what they’ve done." He said he hopes the feud can be resolved before it ultimately benefits Poloncarz and Democrats, who hold a 7-to-4 advantage in the Legislature.

"I realize there is the greater good," Lorigo said. "I don’t want to see that happen. I would prefer, obviously, that Mark is not the successful winner of the county executive [race]. So we'll have to see how it continues."