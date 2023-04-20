ALBANY – In December, a panel charged with redrawing State Assembly districts passed a draft map that would have caused headaches for incumbent members of the body, forcing lawmakers to run against each other or in unfamiliar terrain.

So much for that approach.

The bipartisan 10-member redistricting commission, which is largely appointed by leaders of the Legislature, passed its final plan Thursday. And unlike the one proposed in December, this one closely mirrors lines drawn by Assembly members themselves in 2022 and that advantaged incumbents of both parties. The Assembly lines for the 2022 elections were based on an agreement struck by Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Republican Minority Leader Will Barclay.

In hearings around the state since December, the commission heard testimony encouraging it to keep the 2022 districts intact, which was said to be a major factor in its reversal.

In Western New York, there were some minor differences between the final plan released Thursday and the 2022 lines. Republican Assemblyman David DiPietro gained the Town of Alden into his district, which was taken from the district of Republican Assemblyman Michael Norris. Another Republican, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, lost the town of Newstead to Norris.

But gone were most of the sweeping changes of the draft map in December, which among other revisions, would have reshaped the district of Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, one of the most powerful Democrats in the State Legislature.

In January, the commission held a hearing in Buffalo and Peoples-Stokes' chief of staff, Mark Boyd, appeared to testify. He read a letter from Peoples-Stokes expressing "grave concerns" over the commission's plan for her district, stating it was the only majority-minority district in upstate New York, and that the commission's proposal would decrease its non-Hispanic Black population from 64% to 53%, "therefore reducing representation and voter impact."

"The 141st assembly district has historically always centered upon working class African-American and minority neighborhoods referred to as Buffalo's East Side," the letter stated. "It is unconscionable to gut the 141st District mere months after the racially motivated mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 and injured three at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue."

That and other testimony proved effective. Aside from some minor changes on the edges, Democrats’ districts in the Buffalo area are largely identical to the 2022 lines drawn by the Legislature.

In December, the commission proposed that instead of splitting Democrat-rich Buffalo among five Democratic Assembly members, the city be split among only three districts concentrated in the city. In the December plan, the commission broadly tried to avoid splitting up cities among so many lawmakers. The rationale was that those representing cities should not be torn by also having to cater to suburban constituents.

While that idea was largely scrapped in the final plan Thursday – Buffalo is again split among five Democrats – the commission did seek to keep towns and villages whole. And it redrew the 101st Assembly District, which had drawn criticism for snaking northward across five counties north of New York City, from Orange to Madison.

The commission’s stark reversal over the past five months also may reflect the reality that, under a constitutional amendment passed in 2014, final passage of the commission’s lines still rests with the State Legislature.

“The commission obviously realized that the Legislature has final approval and decided to make the plan more friendly to incumbents,” said Jeffrey Wice, a redistricting expert and adjunct professor of law at New York Law School.

When then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the new redistricting process in a 2014 constitutional amendment, the measure was opposed by some government reform groups, who argued the new 10-member body was not independent. Indeed, eight of the 10 members are appointed by Republican or Democratic leaders in the Legislature.

While the draft map in December temporarily boosted the commission's bona fides as an independent body, the reversal on Thursday bolstered skeptics’ beliefs.

“If it holds this way, I think it further makes clear that this is not an independent redistricting commission," said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group. "It’s a bipartisan one – and the agreement that Assembly Democrats and Republicans had for the 2022 election played out in the commission."

In 2014, New York voters passed a constitutional amendment creating the bipartisan, 10-person redistricting commission. The idea was to take the drawing of new districts, spurred by once-a-decade new census data, out of the hands of the legislators who might gerrymander lines for personal benefit.

In 2022, the 10-person panel deadlocked in its initial attempt to draw lines for congressional, Senate and Assembly districts in New York. Instead, a bloc of five Republican-leaning commissioners submitted one plan to the Legislature, a bloc of five Democratic-leaning commissioners another. After that deadlock, the lines were instead drawn by Democrats who control the State Legislature in a manner that was successfully challenged in court by Republicans.

Following a landmark state Court of Appeals decision in April 2022, a court-appointed special master drew congressional districts, which some Democrats believe cost the party a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives following November's election. The special master also drew State Senate lines. But litigation challenging Assembly lines for 2022 was judged to have been filed too late, and instead, the process began anew.

On Thursday, members of the redistricting commission emphasized the new spirit of bipartisan cooperation that had brought them together to pass consensus lines this time.

“Each and every one of the commissioners meeting here today approached this process with a goal of seeking compromise,” said Ken Jenkins, the body’s Democratic-appointed chairman. “This vote is ultimately a victory for the commission process and for democratic participation in the State of New York."

The commissioners passed the lines by a vote of 9 to 1. The lone vote against them was cast by Commissioner Ross Brady, an official with the state Conservative Party in Brooklyn, who said he disagreed with the lines drawn for several districts in New York City.

The lines drawn by the commission still must be passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, then receive final signoff from a judge. And the commission's redrawing of the Assembly lines continues to face an ongoing legal challenge.