Peter Hojczyk is taking his persistent criticism of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger from Town Board meetings to the campaign trail.

Hojczyk, a resident who regularly speaks up during public comment periods to question Emminger over town operations, has received the Republican endorsement to challenge Emminger's re-election bid. Emminger, a Democrat, enjoys the advantages of incumbency and name recognition as he seeks a third term as supervisor.

“I think he does have a chance. You know, fundraising isn't everything. That message is very important,” said Christine Czarnik, the town GOP chairwoman. “And if we get out there and talk to enough people, we can do this.”

Republicans have an uphill battle to knock off Democratic elected officials in town.

Tonawanda was overwhelmingly Republican for nearly all of the 20th century, but the political tide started to turn two decades ago. Democrats have won every Town Board election, including all races for supervisor, since 2007.

Today, 46% of Tonawanda’s 50,900 active registered voters are Democrats, while just 26% are Republicans.

Czarnik said she believes Republicans have a chance to break through this fall.

She acknowledged Hojczyk is an “underdog” challenger to Emminger. But she said she was able to pull off a similar upset victory in a Town Council race in Summerville, S.C., where she previously lived.

Hojczyk, who did not respond to a message seeking comment, is a retiree and Air Force veteran. He’s a registered Democrat but Czarnik said his interest in town affairs made him an appealing candidate.

“He came to us as a concerned citizen, and he said, ‘Look, I've been following the Town Board. I go to all the meetings. I speak out at public comment time and I don't get answers to my questions. There's just such a lack of transparency and accountability,’ ” Czarnik said. “And Peter feels the only way he's going to be able to change that is to get in there and change it.”

In recent months, Hojczyk has persistently questioned the price tag and appropriateness of the town’s major recreation expansion at Brighton and Lincoln parks, now estimated to cost $20 million.

For example, at the Dec. 19 Town Board meeting, Hojczyk insisted the town had not gotten the required permission from the state and federal governments to proceed with a portion of the work.

And he complained town officials are not providing accurate information about the project to the public.

"It's not going to have anything to do with facts, what you're going to say," Hojczyk told Emminger at one point that night. "It's going to be spin."

The supervisor, later, pushed back against Hojczyk’s demand that Emminger answer each of Hojczyk’s questions as he asks them instead of waiting to the end to respond to them all at once.

"This is not a deposition with an attorney where we're gonna go back and forth with each other and in an adversarial way," Emminger said.

Asked for a comment Tuesday on Hojczyk’s candidacy, Emminger did not address his opponent.

“I am running on my record of proven fiscal responsibility and leadership during very difficult times while at the same time seeing unprecedented commercial development take place in the town,” Emminger said.

Tonawanda Republicans also have endorsed Matthew Braun in the race for the Town Board seat now held by Democrat Carl Szarek, who is seeking a second term.

Szarek, a retired Erie County official, was first elected in 2019.

Braun is a cybersecurity risk manager who stepped down as town GOP chairman prior to running for Town Board. He also switched his registration from Republican to Conservative, in part to improve his odds of winning that party’s ballot line in the general election.

The GOP is not fielding a candidate against Town Clerk Marguerite Greco and has joined Democrats in cross-endorsing Town Justice Mark Gruber for re-election, Czarnik said.