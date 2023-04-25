India B. Walton secured a spot Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the Masten District seat on Buffalo's Common Council after a key decision by the Erie County Board of Elections went in her favor.

Erie County's deputy elections commissioner ruled that objections to her candidacy filed by two community activists were "invalid," Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner said. Those objections claimed Walton, a formal mayoral candidate, had not lived in Masten long enough to legally occupy its seat on the Council.

India Walton's residency in Buffalo's Masten District challenged for Common Council seat The question is whether Walton has lived in the Masten District long enough to represent it on the Common Council.

But Deputy Commissioner Robin L. Sion decided she did not have the authority to decide the question of Walton's residency because doing so would go beyond the "ministerial duties" elections commissioners are tasked with by law, Zellner said. He added that because the deadline to challenge such a decision in court has passed, the decision effectively guarantees Walton a spot in the June 27 Democratic primary.

"My focus right now is just enjoying this small victory and talking to the voters and residents of Masten," Walton said Tuesday. "I feel validated. I feel like the commissioners were very fair in the assessment of their ministerial duties."

Walton is one of three Democratic candidates running for the seat vacated by Ulysees Wingo, who announced in February that he would not seek re-election. Also seeking the seat are Zeneta B. Everhart, the endorsed candidate of the Erie County Democratic Committee and a staff member for State Sen. Tim Kennedy, and Murray Holman, executive director of the city's Stop the Violence Coalition.

In the past, Walton has claimed that Democratic officials including Zellner, who is also chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee, used election law technicalities to keep her off the ballot when she ran for mayor in 2021. Zellner has denied the claims.

Not everything went Walton's way Tuesday at the elections board. Zellner said that because Walton did not state that she is a commissioner of deeds on her nominating petitions, elections officials could not certify her as being on the ballot in November for the Working Families Party, even though the party has endorsed her and there appears to be no opponent on that line.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Walton brushed off the setback, though, saying she intends to win the Democratic primary in June, when voters will effectively choose their next council member because there are no Republican challengers to face in November.

"I wouldn’t say that it frustrates me," she said. "I would say this is the reason civic engagement is important, and this is one of the technical things that keeps regular, everyday people off the ballot."

She declined to comment further about the Working Families line, saying she was consulting her lawyers about a possible legal challenge.

India Walton enters Common Council campaign for 'everyday people looking for help' Since her run for Buffalo mayor a couple of years ago, India Walton says she has been "thrus…

Earlier this month, two community activists, citing an obscure part of Buffalo's City Charter, filed objections with the Erie County Board of Elections, arguing that Walton, a democratic socialist, was not eligible to run in Masten because she hadn't lived in the district for a full year, as the charter requires.

The dispute centered on when exactly Walton moved from her apartment on Seventh Street in the Niagara District and began living in the Masten District, which she won with 53% of the vote in the 2021 mayoral election.

Documents filed with the county elections board show Walton completed a change of address form on Nov. 1, 2022. Erie County property records show Walton bought her home on Eastwood Place later that month, on Nov. 22.

This year's election for Council takes place Nov. 7, which is 15 days short of a year since Walton's home purchase was filed with the county clerk. The City Charter states that "no person shall be eligible for election or appointment as a successor to the office of district council member who has not been a resident ... of the district for which he or she is chosen for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the date of his or her election or appointment."

The notarized deed Walton and the sellers filed with the county was dated Oct. 31, 2022 – more than the required year of residency stipulated in the charter. But Nov. 22, 2022, is listed as the date of sale and the date the deed was recorded with the county. If that date was used to determine residency, Walton could have been kicked off the ballot for Council.

Stephanie Barber Geter, one of the community activists who filed the challenge about Walton's residency, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday about the ruling.

Barber Geter previously said she filed the objection to Walton's nominating petition because she supports her Democratic opponent, Zeneta Everhart.