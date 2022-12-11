Republicans no longer the second-largest voting bloc in New York State

When Ethan L. Bard registered as a first time voter last month, he acknowledged thinking long and hard about his party affiliation.

Democrat? Republican? Minor party?

In the end, the choice was easy for the 19-year-old from Eden. He signed up with no political party and remains happily unaffiliated.

"It came down to everything being so polarized," the service employee for a local auto dealership said. "They're so extreme on one side or the other."

"I look for moderation," he added, "and saw no need to attach myself to any party."

The latest enrollment numbers from the state Board of Elections show Bard represents an increasing trend among New York voters to register with no party. Indeed, "blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters. But blanks now rank second with about 2.8 million, while Republicans register about 2.7 million. The nonaffiliated gains are notable compared to 1996 (the oldest available statistics) when Democrats registered about 4.7 million, Republicans about 3 million and blanks about 2 million.

Republicans still rank second in Erie County with about 157,000 voters compared to about 290,000 Democrats and 135,000 blanks. But the nonaffiliated have consistently grown since 1996, while Democrats stayed about the same and Republicans decreased. In that year, Democrats stood at about 292,000, Republicans at 174,000 and blanks at only 82,000.

It all leads observers like Jerry Skurnik, a Manhattan political consultant whose firm, Prime New York, specializes in voter data, to note the divisiveness stemming from the recent presidential campaigns of Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

"My guess, and it's really a guess, is that it's primarily a reaction to the last two presidents," he said. "You've got Republicans who dislike Trump and some Democrats who think Biden is not that much better."

And disgust with the entire political process also enters the picture, he said.

"Everybody is fighting so much ... that they ask, 'Why do I want to get into this fight?' " he said. "Neighbors don't talk to each other and families are not talking. 'So I'll be neutral.' "

Jeremy J. Zellner, Erie County's Democratic election commissioner who is also its Democratic Party chairman, noted that changes in the state's party lineup partially accounts for some of the changes. Minor parties such as Liberal, independence and Green no longer appear on the ballot, he explained, after failing to attain levels required by new election laws. As a result, voters registered in the former minor parties are now assigned to the blank column. But he also sees more.

"This is partly because politics got so divisive and we've lost so much interest in basic civics over the last 30 years," Zellner said. "People feel they would rather register in no party than rock the boat."

The chairman contends that Erie Democrats have basically gained since 1996 by remaining constant during a time of population loss, while Republicans have declined.

Zellner's Republican counterpart at the Erie County Board of Elections, Ralph M. Mohr, notes other changes in enrollment statistics account for recent changes. In 1996, he said, officials purged voters who had not cast ballots in several years from the rolls. Now they are listed as "inactive."

"You would see 30,000 more registered voters before the purge," he said, adding that older voting machines also allowed voters to cast a strict party line ballot by pulling a dedicated lever.

"Peoples' habits have changed to where they now split off from their party," Mohr said. "There was an old time feeling that a father went to work in a union shop, registered as Democrat, and his whole family followed. With the generational difference you have more and more independence. And by registering blank, they have the ability to have no allegiance to either party."

The downside, elections officials point out, remains the inability to vote in primaries. That could prove crucial in overwhelmingly Democratic Buffalo, or in the heavily Republican outlying areas of Erie County.

Mohr, the GOP elections commissioner since 1993, said blanks voted as much as 50% less frequently than Republicans and Democrats during the 1990s.

"We saw that for a long time but that's no longer the case," he said. "People who are unaffiliated vote just as much as those in no party."

A veteran of Erie County politics who once served as Lancaster GOP chairman, Mohr acknowledged the significant decline in Erie County's Republican rolls. Party workers notice the difference, he said, when they circulate designating petitions for candidates.

"There has been some fatigue; we see it circulating petitions when people tell us they have switched to blank," he said, offering his own explanation for the Republican dip.

"Maybe a former president we had?" he said.