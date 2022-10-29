Republican Lee Zeldin targets a tough audience: NYC Democrats

NEW YORK – Lee Zeldin was visiting his second Manhattan synagogue of the morning last week on a day that would eventually log six appearances around New York City – that vast voter stronghold where the Republican must persuade usually loyal Democrats to support his underdog campaign for governor.

At Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on East 85th Street in Manhattan, the congressman and Iraq War veteran from Suffolk County was immediately surrounded by dozens of worshipers gathering after Sabbath services in a vast and sweltering community room. All wanted to shake his hand or offer encouragement. Even Israel's ambassador to the United Nations – Gilad Erdan – cornered him for several minutes in a sign of the congressman's standing not only in international circles, but in a key ethnic voting bloc, too.

Later, inside the cavernous sanctuary of the Modern Orthodox congregation founded in 1872, Zeldin hardly mentioned his own Jewish faith or his record of support for Israel. But he did happen to note that his great-grandfather was a rabbi in Brooklyn, and that he is saddened by a new spike in antisemitism.

"I've even seen it in the halls of government. It's important for us to call out, identify and crush antisemitism in every form," he said to an ovation from about 250 congregants.

But then Zeldin got to the point, not only of his Saturday morning address, but of his entire campaign. Antisemitism represents just one aspect of spiraling crime rates, he said. His approach brought it home for an obviously concerned audience.

"I had a young man say to me that when he rides the subway he takes off his yarmulke," he said. "He said his wife will not ride the subway at all."

On a day that video caught a commuter pushed onto subway tracks (the 22nd such incident this year), Zeldin was again pitching his anti-crime message to the ethnic communities he needs to overtake Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul. Though Democrats can usually rely on Manhattan's Jewish voters, Zeldin's strategy is to pick off as many as possible among Jews, Hispanics, Asians and other communities who embrace his claim that crime is out of control and that he can tame it.

"Anyone can run ads and press conferences, but there is nothing better than showing up," he told The Buffalo News between stops. "I have a totally full tank. It is absolutely impossible to outwork me.

"And the number one issue among the audience here is crime. It's not the only one, but it's top."

Calculated campaign appearances

Indeed, Zeldin is sticking to a calculated game plan of constant appearances before potential Democratic defectors. He cites former Republican Gov. George E. Pataki's three consecutive victories in 1994, 1998 and 2002, and thinks it can be done again – despite the state's Democratic advantage of 3.5 million voters, and despite more New York City Democrats and fewer upstate voters. Pataki followed Nelson A. Rockefeller as the only modern Republican governor by capturing 29% and 30% of the New York City vote, along with strong showings in the friendlier turf of upstate and the metropolitan suburbs.

Now some polls (contradicted by others and disputed by Democrats) show Zeldin with as much as 37% of the city vote, which he attributes to his message of fighting crime, improving education, lowering taxes and easing regulation on business. He said his own polling shows city support at least in the "low 30s."

"There is a certain level of intensity and support that is very much at the next level," he said in a Monday interview. "It is very deep and passionate and indicates that we are outperforming in New York City."

At every stop, he blamed the state's new cashless bail laws for more criminals roaming the streets (contradicted by some studies and his opposition). He seemed to ignore the probable reality of an uncooperative Legislature, but promised to declare a "crime emergency" on his first day in office. Then he will fire district attorneys who he said refuse to prosecute some laws, singling out Manhattan's Alvin Bragg.

"In order for us to live the American dream, we, our families and our communities must be safe on our streets, on our subways and where we work," he said in the Bronx. "We have to make sure your American dream is a New York dream."

Yes, Zeldin acknowledges, the usual Democratic enclaves will prove tough to crack. And he relates that before his Saturday appearance at Kehilath Jeshurun, insiders told him the membership was split on governor. But he believes his address and others like it are proving persuasive.

"At the first introduction, there were a lot of people giving me a 'golf clap' at best," he said. "But there was a standing ovation at the end."

A woman in the congregation who would give her name only as "Juliana" told a reporter she will "of course" support Zeldin.

"He's got his act together. He speaks to the people and understands what we want," she said. "The city is chaotic and rat infested, and the state is losing everyone. It's time to end this lawlessness."

'He talks about safety'

Making inroads against a Democrat in New York City will prove difficult for Zeldin, despite his downstate roots and healthy finances. After all, the city's 3,151,631 Democrats usually dictate its politics, overwhelming its 455,897 Republicans.

But Republicans like Rudy Giuliani have won the mayor's office by crafting the same coalition he now seeks. Several recent polls show Zeldin creeping up on Hochul or even tied, though a new online survey conducted a few days ago notes her leading by 15 points.

The governor, meanwhile, has never shied away from her own emphasis on public safety. She has elevated gun safety as a top agenda item. And while Zeldin excoriated her alleged lack of crime responsiveness throughout the city last Saturday, she convened her own counter-session on a Manhattan subway platform. Hochul promised about 10,000 new hours of police patrol of the subways, as well as officers on the platforms of 300 stations during peak hours.

“I will continue to use the resources of the State of New York to bring this violence to an end,” she said last Saturday, before speaking in several New York City Black churches on Sunday.

But Zeldin cuts her no breaks. At the same time Hochul announced her subway plan, he was meeting with reporters outside Maestro's Caterers on Bronxdale Avenue in the Bronx. He had just respectfully addressed close to 1,000 Hispanics who normally vote Democratic at the New York Hispanic Clergy Organization's annual banquet. Now, he was plunging into attack mode.

How can authorities tackle fare evasion when Bragg says he won't prosecute, he asked. Then he mocked Hochul's idea of new facilities for emotionally disturbed people in the subways as hardly adequate.

"You're actually patting yourself on the back?" he said, claiming Hochul's reaction stems only from new polls showing him close.

"What we need here is bold leadership, and not people patting themselves on the back for a job well done," he said.

Earlier at Maestro's, his standard crime speech prompted wild cheers. He also called for expanding charter schools and other education ideas. Even veteran Democratic observers say he is appealing to the Latino community's traditional Democrats, like Jacqueline Castillo of Queens at the banquet.

"Yes, I will vote for him," she said, "because he talks about safety."

"I want to see change in the State of New York, and he is a good candidate for that," added Bishop Nelson Aponte of the Evangelical Crusade in Brooklyn.

Zeldin ended his day of citywide campaigning by joining running mate Alison Esposito, attorney general nominee Michael Henry and other GOP candidates in Queens' Francis Lewis Park in the shadow of the Whitestone Bridge. The rally drew a few hundred loyal Republicans, though hardly enough to be noted as unusual.

Underdog in Democratic New York

Zeldin approaches the Nov. 8 election realizing he remains the underdog in heavily Democratic New York. He nevertheless leaves an eight-year career in the House of Representatives for a long shot. Campaigning for 19 months, he has visited each of the 62 counties more than once in what is now a nearly full time occupation.

His opponent's campaign regularly reminds New Yorkers of his vote against certifying Joe Biden's election as president, though he rarely mentions Donald Trump and his still-exalted position among top New York Republicans. Even at a Saturday rally against mandatory vaccinations at City Hall Park in lower Manhattan – where speaker after speaker invoked the former president's name – Zeldin avoided any reference.

But he will talk away on crime, and in upstate, the economy. While acknowledging accomplishments such as the new Micron facility lured to suburban Syracuse and its thousands of jobs stemming from and state and federal incentives, he still thinks his opponent is missing the point.

"What voters want to talk about is how to bring down the cost of living in New York," he told The News. "Right now, we have this tax and regulatory structure chasing out business."

He lambastes new state overtime requirements for migrant workers that he says threaten agriculture, or the politics that chased out an Amazon megaproject in Queens. He constantly singles out the State Liquor Authority and Department of Environmental Conservation as obstacles to business expansion in New York.

"We've got to talk about this whole package, like fracking in the Southern Tier or the need for a pro-business culture," he said.

Zeldin promises a full scale effort over the campaign's final days, including rallies across the state like Saturday's in Queens. His inroads in Democratic New York City, he said, will follow in the metropolitan suburbs and upstate.

"I want to meet everybody," he said. "There are so many people to meet and places to go. That's why I started this 19 months before election."