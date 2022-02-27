Republican congressional candidate – and anti-mandate attorney – was once in favor of Covid shutdowns

WASHINGTON – Todd J. Aldinger, the Buffalo-area attorney who's challenging Rep. Chris Jacobs in the newly gerrymandered 24th congressional district, has spent much of the past 18 months fighting in court against Covid-19 mandates.
But he was anything but anti-shutdown at the start of the pandemic two years ago.
"Just shut it all down," Aldinger said in reply to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz on March 15, 2020.
Four days earlier, he was more specific, telling Poloncarz on Twitter: "Shut down everything you have the power to for 30 days. Libraries. DMV. Etc. Towns should shut down senior centers. Cancel board meetings unless necessary. Wherever else people gather."
Todd J. Aldinger, most recently associated with litigation against Erie County mask mandates considered but never filed by the Village of Williamsville, said he looks to face Rep. Chris Jacobs in the Republican primary.
And Aldinger, who now vehemently opposes masking in schools, tweeted on March 11, 2020: "Do kids not go home to older parents? So what if they don't really get sick; there will be a ton of carriers unless we shut down schools."
To hear Aldinger tell it, that was then and this is now – a very different and much safer time from the frightening first weeks of the pandemic, when no one knew how deadly Covid-19 was or wasn't or how fast it could spread.
"At the beginning when we didn't know anything, I will stand behind the thinking that we should have taken swift and aggressive action to prevent the worst-case scenario," he said. "We need leaders to be able to take positions and then not get locked into them. And you need to be able to be flexible, and I think that that is what I've demonstrated during this pandemic."
Still, Aldinger's tweets from two years ago can seem surprising coming from the man who's become known for filing lawsuits opposing mask mandates, vaccine mandates and school shutdowns.
"1) All restaurant liquor licenses should be suspended for 30 days," Aldinger tweeted on March 11, 2020. "2) All school sports should be suspended 30 days. 3) All event permits ... should be suspended for 30 days...4) Ridesharing and taxis should be suspended outside NYC."
The next day, when then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that he was banning gatherings of 500 or more in New York City, Aldinger tweeted: "That's about 450 too many."
And on March 15, 2020, when Poloncarz tweeted about his rule limiting bars to half capacity, Aldinger replied: "1/2 capacity still too much. Use your emergency powers and stop all alcohol sales in restaurants. People can drink at home. At least then the epidemiologists will be able to better track spreading."
All those tweets were on Aldinger's old Twitter account, @ToddAldinger, which he deleted before beginning his congressional race. The Buffalo News found those old tweets using the Wayback Machine Internet Archive.
Asked why he deleted his old account, Aldinger said: "I only have one account at a time, and I wanted to have a congressional account that is relevant to the 2022 election."
Later, he sent along a Facebook post from Dec. 20, in which he said: "If you were nervous and worried in March/April 2020 – wearing masks everywhere, sanitizing everything, and avoiding contact with older relatives – I get it. I was too!"
And in a text message, he added: "I just don’t want anyone to think I restarted my Twitter to hide anything. That’s not me. I own everything I say. I don’t rewrite history. I simply wanted a Twitter feed accessible to the public that would be wholly relevant to my candidacy in 2022. Not my random musings since 2012."
Aldinger's thinking about the pandemic shifted quickly after the initial pandemic panic faded. He sent The Buffalo News an internal legal memo dated May 15, 2020, in which he questioned whether Cuomo had the legal authority to impose some of the Covid-19 restrictions he had imposed.
That legal argument wasn't a popular one at the time.
"Took me six months to get a client," Aldinger said.
He's got plenty now, though.
His first legal victory came a year ago, in a case where Aldinger represented Orchard Park gym owner Robby Dinero. In that case, a state Supreme Court justice ruled that Cuomo didn't have the authority to impose emergency Covid-19 restrictions for more than 30 days.
The ruling is the second court win for Robert Dinero, who drew national attention after hosting a protest against Covid-19 business restrictions in November inside his California Road gym.
Since then, Aldinger has represented parents in the Williamsville Central School District who fought for a return to in-person schooling, as well as Christian Central Academy in a case opposing mask mandates.
He also has represented Moog Inc. employees opposed to the company's vaccine mandate and is suing Poloncarz and other county officials over Health Commissioner Gale Burstein's pandemic-related overtime pay. And with rural towns filled with people who are tired of Poloncarz's Covid-19 restrictions, Aldinger is working with officials in Marilla and Wales regarding the possibility of seceding from Erie County.
That study comes only two years after Aldinger, on Twitter, praised Poloncarz's early-pandemic Covid restrictions.
"I give him credit," Aldinger tweeted on March 15, 2020. "He's way overperforming BDB (then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio) and Cuomo today."
Shown Aldinger's two-year-old tweets, Poloncarz's spokesman, Peter Anderson, replied with tongue firmly planted in cheek.
“We thank Mr. Aldinger for these supportive social media posts regarding the county’s efforts to protect public health in the fight against Covid-19," Anderson said in a statement. "Keeping people safe has been the administration’s top priority all along and expressions of appreciation such as his are nice.”