Republican congressional candidate – and anti-mandate attorney – was once in favor of Covid shutdowns

To hear Aldinger tell it, that was then and this is now – a very different and much safer time from the frightening first weeks of the pandemic, when no one knew how deadly Covid-19 was or wasn't or how fast it could spread.

"At the beginning when we didn't know anything, I will stand behind the thinking that we should have taken swift and aggressive action to prevent the worst-case scenario," he said. "We need leaders to be able to take positions and then not get locked into them. And you need to be able to be flexible, and I think that that is what I've demonstrated during this pandemic."

Still, Aldinger's tweets from two years ago can seem surprising coming from the man who's become known for filing lawsuits opposing mask mandates, vaccine mandates and school shutdowns.

"1) All restaurant liquor licenses should be suspended for 30 days," Aldinger tweeted on March 11, 2020. "2) All school sports should be suspended 30 days. 3) All event permits ... should be suspended for 30 days...4) Ridesharing and taxis should be suspended outside NYC."