Rep. Tom Reed's resignation opens Southern Tier political free-for-all

WASHINGTON – The circus that is New York State politics grew another ring – where a special election will be fought – with the sudden and unexpected resignation Tuesday of Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican.

Within an hour of Reed's announcement, Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski of Canisteo declared his candidacy for the special election in New York's 23rd district, which Reed represented for 12 years and which won't exist in its current form in January. Shortly thereafter, State Sen. George M. Borrello, a Sunset Bay Republican, contacted The Buffalo News to say that he, too, is interested in running in the special election.

And all this is happening after Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican, announced plans to run in the Southern Tier district in November under a district map that later was invalidated by the New York courts. Tenney and her aides stayed silent Tuesday about whether she would want to run in the special election in the 23rd district.

Any of those candidates' plans could change when a court-appointed expert next week releases a new congressional map that reduces the number of House seats in the state from 27 to 26, as called for due to population shifts in the 2020 census. While some proposed district maps include a Southern Tier seat not unlike the one Reed resigned from, other proposals eliminate Reed's seat, dividing up its territory among other districts and potentially giving the district now served by Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, the counties in the western part of the Southern Tier.

So the bottom line is that voters in Reed's district will cast votes for Congress twice between July and November, with different district lines in the two elections.

Federal judge refuses to block August congressional primary A federal judge in New York on Wednesday refused to stand in the way of a proposal to move New York's congressional primaries to Aug. 23, rejecting the Democrats' plea that the primaries should be held as originally planned on June 28 along district lines that the state courts have ruled to be unconstitutional.

That's because the State Legislature recently passed legislation mandating a special election when a member of Congress resigns. Under that law, Gov. Kathy Hochul has 10 days to call a special election, which must occur between 70 and 80 days after she does so. That would mean the special election is likely to take place in late July or early August.

The current 23rd District leans Republican, but both parties would field candidates in the special election. A weighted vote of the 11 county Republican chairs who have territory in the 23rd district will determine the nominee, with chairs from counties with more population getting more sway in the weighted vote.

Sempolinski said he's the logical person to step in for Reed, whom he long served as a staffer.

"I spent years as the district director for that district," he said. "If anybody can step in at a time when the incumbent's leaving and have the least amount of learning curve, the least amount of disruption to make sure that the people of this district are still served, I would be the logical person to do that."

But Borrello, whose Senate district includes about half the territory in the 23rd District, said he's "definitely interested" in filling Reed's seat, too. He said he will decide on whether to run for the seat after consulting with his family and political advisers.

"I think the people of the 23rd Congressional District need a strong representative who has, you know, lived here and owned a business here and currently owns a business here," Borrello said. "If there's ever a time when we needed someone who understands the trials and tribulations of small business, now is the time."

Republican sources said other potential candidates could surface before the county chairs meet to pick their candidate.

Max Della Pia, an Air Force veteran from Tioga County who previously declared his candidacy for the Southern Tier seat in November, will be the likely choice of Democratic Party chairs to run in the special election.

All of this results from the surprise announcement that Reed made on the House floor on Tuesday.

"After almost 12 years in Congress, today is my last day," he said. "It has been an honor to serve with you all from both parties. I love this institution as it still exemplifies what is best about our government: We are the people’s house. While I am proud that we put people before politics, there is much more to do. I am leaving to continue that work and hope to have a greater impact on our country."

Reed is the former GOP co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus. A genial lawmaker well-liked by colleagues, Reed was seen as a potential candidate for governor this year until a former lobbyist told the Washington Post that he had touched her inappropriately in a Minneapolis bar in 2017.

Shortly after that story broke in March 2021, Reed announced he would not run for re-election. Long known for his plentiful town halls across his district, Reed recently appeared to hint at his coming departure with a "farewell tour" of such meetings.

In an interview, Reed said he resigned to take a job with Prime Policy Group, a bipartisan public policy group founded by longtime Republican lobbyist Charlie Black. He said he decided to resign now because that's when the opportunity presented itself, and because it's clear that Congress won't accomplish much in the coming months as attention turns to the November election.

"I'm going to be working on general political strategy, but I also made sure that this relationship allows me to be involved in political opportunities to support good men and women who are problem-solver-type members of Congress," Reed said.

In his farewell speech on the House floor, Reed made it clear he is concerned that too many members of Congress are too extreme to get things done.

"I believe the current focus on extremism demands us to heed the words of Abraham Lincoln uttered years ago as we face a similar threat to our existence today: 'A house divided cannot stand!' " Reed said. "But I add: 'A house united will not fail.' It is time for petty political posturing to end. Leadership must emerge and in God I trust. His divine protection will extend again if only we acknowledge and accept his love and the divine spark that exists in each of us as citizens of our great nation."

