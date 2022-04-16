Rep. Tom Reed schedules series of 'farewell' town meetings

Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who is not running for re-election this year, will be holding three “farewell” town meetings this week across his 11-county 23rd Congressional District.

Reed will appear Tuesday at the Kiantone Independent Fire Department hall, 2318 Stillwater Frewsburg Road, outside Jamestown; on Wednesday at Hydrant Hose Company No. 1 hall, 79 Geneva St., Geneva; and on Thursday at Corning City Hall. All meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Reed invites constituents to “an evening of thoughtful discussion and reflection on the last 12 years.”

Reed, who served as Corning mayor before he was elected to Congress in 2010, is former co-chairman of the House Problem Solvers Caucus. Under a proposed redistricting plan, much of his district would be merged with Rep. Claudia Tenney’s 22nd District.

