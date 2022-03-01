Rep. Lee Zeldin captures GOP nod for NY governor

GARDEN CITY – New York Republicans today officially endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County as their candidate for governor, handing him the vast majority of the state committee's votes but now facing what could prove a raucous and divisive primary battle.

Zeldin, an Iraq War veteran and the favorite of state party leaders throughout his almost yearlong campaign, captured 85% of the vote to automatically qualify for the June primary ballot and stave off financier Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani. State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy did not immediately disclose the tallies for the other candidates.

But it appears all three on the losing end are now planning to circulate designating petitions to qualify for the ballot on their own, setting up the possibility of an unprecedented four-way Republican primary for governor.

But the day is being claimed by Zeldin, who told a cheering state committee gathered at the Garden City Hotel that "the Republican party is back," and that "losing is not an option."

In his remarks to the convention, he outlined a series of conservative goals like term limits, voter ID and making parental rights paramount.