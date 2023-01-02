 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Joe Sempolinski leaves after 4 months in office

  Updated
Joe Sempolinski

Joe Sempolinski, right, who won the special election to fill the 23rd Congressional District seat for four months on Aug. 23, 2022, at his primary election night party with his daughter Madelyn, wife Angelyn and daughter Joselyn.

 Courtesy of Joe Sempolinski campaign
Rep. Joe Sempolinski on Tuesday will end his four-month tenure as a congressman.

The Republican won an August special election over Democrat Max Della Pia to serve the remaining term of Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, following Reed's abrupt resignation.

Sempolinski, of Canisteo, was then the Steuben County Republican chairman and chief of staff to Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, the job to which he plans to return. He was sworn in on Sept. 13 as a House member from New York's 23rd district.

Sempolinski early on decided not to seek re-election in the reshaped 23rd district. Instead, Nick Langworthy won the Republican primary and general election. He will take office Tuesday.

Sempolinski held weekly media calls and made an effort to hold town halls in each of the district's 11 counties.

During his final call to the media on Monday, he said it was an honor to serve district residents and that he appreciated the sacrifices made by his family during this unusual political period.

"We're playing to the whistle," Sempolinski said. "We're gonna keep working for the folks right up to the end of the term."

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

