Rep. Claudia Tenney wins Trump's endorsement, clearing path to nomination in new 23rd District

WASHINGTON – Rep. Claudia Tenney's campaign for Congress from the Southern Tier got its biggest boost yet on Wednesday, as former President Donald Trump threw his support behind the conservative Republican lawmaker who hails from the Utica area.
“Claudia Tenney is a fantastic Representative for the Southern Tier, and a great Member of Congress," Trump said in a statement that featured his trademark random capitalizations. "She is strong on Crime, securing our Border, the Second Amendment, and will always fight for our wonderful Veterans and our Military. Claudia has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will continue fighting for our America First agenda in the Southern Tier, Western New York and throughout NY-23!”
The endorsement from Trump – who remains hugely popular among Republicans – will make it difficult for any GOP candidate to challenge Tenney in a primary in the new 23rd District, a heavily Republican swath of territory where a strong Democratic challenge would be surprising. In other words, Trump's endorsement may well seal the deal that makes Tenney the new representative in a new district that includes Hamburg, Orchard Park and the rest of southern Erie County.
Tenney, who currently serves a Utica-area district that runs from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border, said she was honored to have Trump's endorsement.
“It was a privilege to serve beside such a consequential leader and work together to make history," said Tenney, who served in Congress during Trump's first two years in office. "We cut taxes for working families, pushed back against the Chinese Communist Party, restored America’s energy independence, and delivered real results for our Upstate Veterans. I am committed to fighting for President Trump’s America First Agenda and Making America Great Again, again."
Trump's endorsement of Tenney comes as no surprise. In June, he held a fundraiser for her at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, and two months earlier, he met with Tenney at his Mir-a-Lago Club in Florida.
Tenney was first elected to Congress in 2016 but lost her 2018 re-election bid, only to win her old seat back in 2020. Trump traveled to upstate New York for a fundraiser for her 2018 campaign and held a tele-town hall for Tenney in 2020.
Tenney is running for re-election in the newly gerrymandered 23rd District, which stretches from Southern Erie County to Chenango County, encompassing most of the Southern Tier. The district is similar to the one currently represented by Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican who will retire from Congress at the end of this year.
With more than $1.1 million in campaign cash on hand, Tenney has managed to quickly position herself as the overwhelming favorite in the 23rd District, one of four strongly Republican seats drawn up by Albany Democrats in a congressional map that still must withstand a court challenge before becoming law.