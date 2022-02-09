Rep. Claudia Tenney wins Trump's endorsement, clearing path to nomination in new 23rd District

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It was a privilege to serve beside such a consequential leader and work together to make history," said Tenney, who served in Congress during Trump's first two years in office. "We cut taxes for working families, pushed back against the Chinese Communist Party, restored America’s energy independence, and delivered real results for our Upstate Veterans. I am committed to fighting for President Trump’s America First Agenda and Making America Great Again, again."

Trump's endorsement of Tenney comes as no surprise. In June, he held a fundraiser for her at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, and two months earlier, he met with Tenney at his Mir-a-Lago Club in Florida.

Tenney was first elected to Congress in 2016 but lost her 2018 re-election bid, only to win her old seat back in 2020. Trump traveled to upstate New York for a fundraiser for her 2018 campaign and held a tele-town hall for Tenney in 2020.

Tenney is running for re-election in the newly gerrymandered 23rd District, which stretches from Southern Erie County to Chenango County, encompassing most of the Southern Tier. The district is similar to the one currently represented by Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican who will retire from Congress at the end of this year.