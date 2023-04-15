WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins returned to Buffalo Saturday after joining President Biden on his four-day visit to Ireland this week, and the local lawmaker came home feeling energized both about the president and the status of the 25-year-old agreement that restored peace to Northern Ireland.

Higgins, a member of the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus and, like the president, a Democrat, was one of seven House members whom the Biden administration invited on the trip. And for Higgins – who, like Biden, proudly touts his own Irish roots – it was a trip to remember in part because of the unusual amount of time he and his colleagues got to spend with the president.

Most notably, Biden spent about 90 minutes with the lawmakers on Thursday, mingling with them and listening to them talk about how things are back home.

"We had a long talk about Buffalo. We talked about May 14 and the fact that he and the first lady were there," Higgins said. "You know, a place like Buffalo appeals to him because it is not dislocated from his experience in Scranton (Pa.)," Biden's hometown. "The two cities are historically tied. A lot of the people from Scranton came to Lackawanna to work at Bethlehem Steel ... So I think he finds that connection with Buffalo."

Policy matters weren't exactly on the minds of either the lawmakers or the president during that gathering at Biden's hotel in Dublin. "There was Guinness, there were drinks, there were high-top tables and maybe 20 people in the room," including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and former Senators Gary Hart and Chris Dodd.

Higgins spoke with Biden again Friday after the president's speech outside St. Muredach's Cathedral in his family hometown of Ballina in County Mayo. Higgins described the scene as that akin to a rock concert, given that Biden spoke to a crowd of 27,000 after the Chieftains, a legendary Irish folk band, performed.

"The people were just so exuberant," Higgins said. "It's just very emotional to see this president embrace his Irish heritage as exuberantly as he does."

Biden's trip began Wednesday in Northern Ireland to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of conflict between Protestants and Catholics in the only remaining part of the Irish isle that remains part of the United Kingdom.

Higgins, who has remained deeply engaged in the situation in Northern Ireland throughout his years in Congress, said he feels confident that the Good Friday Agreement will continue to bring a durable peace to Northern Ireland despite a dysfunctional government there.

"In Northern Ireland, this place called Victoria Square, which is about a block and a half from Belfast City Hall – It's 700 stores, restaurants, street performers. It's multicultural. It's multiethnic. There's a vibrancy, there's an optimism in the way that people walk and the way that people look, in the way that they interact," Higgins said.

Other House members who traveled with the president were Reps. Pat Ryan of New York, Katherine Clark and Richard Neal of Massachusetts, Debbie Dingell of Michigan, and Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania. All are Democrats.