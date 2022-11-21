Reapportionment case could produce more competition in Assembly races

When Election Day votes were finally tallied from two Erie County Assembly districts on Nov. 8, they seemed to explain why Democrats committed hundreds of thousand of dollars and extensive efforts to the campaigns of Monica P. Wallace of Lancaster and Patrick B. Burke of Orchard Park.

Wallace, in the 143rd District, won with a comfortable – but by no means overwhelming – 53% of the vote. Ditto for Burke with 53% in the 142nd District. The pair was forced to mount serious campaigns in districts with significant Democratic overlays against underdog challengers – and in the case of Wallace, vastly outspend Republican Frank C. Smierciak II) – even though their Assembly Democrats controlled a reapportionment process ruled unconstitutional last year by the New York Court of Appeals.

Now a "leftover" of last year's Republican argument that the 2022 redistricting process violated a 2014 state constitutional amendment to prevent partisan gerrymandering is winding its way through the courts – this one specific to Assembly elections. It seeks to bring the process of establishing Assembly lines – never challenged in the original Republican complaint -- into sync with congressional and State Senate contests affected by last year's ruling.

And if a court or another authority again orders nonpartisan redistricting, even more competitive Assembly races could result for 2024 like those against Wallace and Burke. Republicans, anticipating that Assembly district lines will be redrawn early in 2023, are optimistic their next round of campaigns might offer the chance to strengthen their numbers if districts are drawn to avoid partisan gerrymandering.

"We can't control redistricting and New York is generally a very blue state," said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. "But that's always been our hope and wish. Certainly in this scenario, it's very possible."

Indeed, after former Rep. John J. Faso and former state GOP Chairman Edward F. Cox last year successfully challenged in court the State Legislature's redistricting plan, their party's fortunes improved. In this month's election, Republicans flipped four congressional seats in New York stemming from more balanced districts and other political dynamics. Faso, a former Assembly minority leader and the 2006 GOP candidate for governor, a few days ago explained that while his group successfully challenged the State Senate and congressional lines all the way to the Court of Appeals, agreement between Assembly Democrats and Republicans on the Legislature's plan produced no similar challenge.

But now new litigants have filed a legal challenge in State Supreme Court in Manhattan with a decision expected early in the new year.

"After the Court of Appeals issued its decision, other parties brought a new lawsuit and said the Legislature violated the process," Faso said, adding the new suit was not filed early enough to affect this November's Assembly elections.

Under the 2014 amendment, an Independent Redistricting Commission is charged with drawing lines apart from the Legislature. But after the commission in 2022 deadlocked, the overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature stepped in with a plan ultimately ruled unconstitutional. A judge then appointed a special master to redraw district lines that guided the Nov. 8 elections for State Senate and the House. Now, media reports point to hopes the commission will be able to reach consensus on new lines for the Assembly, though not all are optimistic.

The new suit continues last year's Republican contention that the Independent Redistricting Commission process established by the 2014 amendment remains unworkable and that the courts should again oversee reapportionment.

"A judicial remedy is now the only option. Neither the Legislature nor the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) get a second chance at fixing a procedural violation when constitutionally fixed deadlines have passed," the suit says. "There are no do-overs. No mulligans."

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, a Democratic respondent in the case, countered the procedures outlined by the constitutional amendment should be followed.

"The only reason that the Court of Appeals did not give the Legislature a first opportunity to correct the constitutional infirmities in the congressional and state Senate maps was because, by the time of that Court's decision, there was no longer sufficient time to do so in light of the impending election," Heastie's team argued. "Here, however, there is no such time pressure as compelled the Court of Appeals to bypass the Legislature with respect to the congressional and state Senate maps.

State Supreme Court Justice Laurence L. Love, however, ruled in September that a court-imposed plan should be avoided – despite the challenges.

"There is no doubt that the redistricting process did not work as intended," he said. "However, circumstances have granted all a rare opportunity for a second bite of the apple. It is my sincere hope that the IRC and legislature, forearmed with the knowledge of the (earlier) decision and knowing the sole remaining task before the parties is creating an assembly map, will be up to the challenge.

"However, all should take heed – if the parties again fail to perform their constitutionally mandated duties" he added, "this Court will have little choice but to intervene and take over that responsibility."

Republicans have since appealed his decision to the Appellate Division.

Now, as political leaders look ahead to the next round of Assembly contests, Republicans are especially optimistic about districts like those now represented by Burke and Wallace. This year, Assembly Democrats helped the Wallace campaign because of Smierciak's strong challenge in 2020. Her campaign spent almost $215,000, according to campaign finance records. Smierciak this year spent less than $12,000.

Burke, meanwhile, committed about $190,000 while his GOP opponent – Sandy Magnano – spent about $54,000.

Erie County Republican Chairman Michael A. Kracker says the need for Democrats like Burke and Wallace to mount serious campaigns in strong Democratic districts point to Republican appeal even without non-gerrymandered lines. But he also hopes lines stemming from the current court case will be fair and free of control by the Democratic State Legislature. He singles out Burke and Wallace, who he says represent more conservative Democrats.

"Those were both very competitive races and those lines were drawn with the expressed purpose of protecting them," he said. "Those Assembly members can expect to have competitive races no matter how the lines are drawn and shouldn't be too comfortable."