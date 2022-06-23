Reactions are mixed to the Supreme Court's decision on guns

“The City of Buffalo continues to mourn the loss of 10 innocent members of our community at the hands of a mass murderer motivated by racism and hate. Unfortunately, today’s decision will eventually lead to more concealed weapons to be carried on the streets of Buffalo and America, rather than taking additional steps toward sensible gun reform." – Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, a Democrat.

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is exactly as it should be – a final authority that protects the constitutional rights of citizens against a dictatorial government. This is a ruling for the people over the politicians." – New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy.

“As the extremist, right-wing Roberts Court strikes down commonsense gun safety measures – that have been on the books for a hundred years – it has become all the more urgent for us to act at every level of government to keep our children, police officers and communities safe. With this far out-of-the-mainstream and dangerous decision that flies in the face of overwhelming public support for rational gun safety measures, it’s no wonder the public is increasingly losing faith in the Roberts Court." – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat.

“Decades of Right-to-Carry laws all across America have proven that good men and women are not the problem. This ruling will bring life-saving justice to law-abiding Americans who have lived under unconstitutional restrictions all across our country, particularly in cities and states with revolving door criminal justice systems, no cash bail and increased opposition to law-enforcement.” – Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling, which guts state concealed carry permitting laws, is not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous. Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic and instead of working to protect our communities, this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces." – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat.

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court reaffirms and strengthens our Second Amendment rights. As the defund the police movement goes mainstream in the Democrat Party and failed progressive policies like bail reform make our streets less safe, it is more important than ever to ensure law-abiding Americans can properly defend themselves inside and out of their homes. This vital issue was at the core of today’s ruling." – Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican.

