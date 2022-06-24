Reaction to the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

“Today is one of the darkest days our country has ever seen. Millions upon millions of American women are having their rights taken from them by five unelected justices on the extremist MAGA court. These justices, appointed by Republicans and presiding without any accountability, have stolen a fundamental right to have an abortion away from American women in this country." – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat

“Today is a devastating day for all Americans. Today, more than half of the American population became second-class citizens, stripped of their constitutional right to privacy and bodily autonomy, regardless of where they live. People in as many as 28 states will no longer have the right to control when, under what circumstances and with whom they want to have children." – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat

“The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a devastating and dangerous theft of women’s rights. This takes us 50 years backward, stripping away the personal freedom for all who are pregnant to make medical decisions that impact your body and your life ... This extreme infringement by the conservative court doesn’t reflect the views of a majority of Americans and sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the continued erosion of decades of progress on equal rights.” – Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat

"Today LIFE has prevailed! This is a victory for the Constitution and for the sanctity of human life. I salute our SCOTUS justices who did their job without fear in the face of serious threats and their decision will save the lives of millions of innocent babies." – New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy

“The right to life is one of the most fundamental principles underlying our constitutional framework. Tragically, since 1973, the Constitution has been misconstrued and misinterpreted to enshrine a right to abortion that is antithetical to our founding ideals, leading to an estimated 63 million innocent lives being ended over the last two generations. This decision now returns this process to the voters and their elected representatives." – Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican

"As a new mom, the fight to defend life has never been more important to me. I applaud the Supreme Court’s historic ruling, which will save COUNTLESS innocent lives ... As we celebrate today’s historic Supreme Court ruling, we know more work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us. That is why House Republicans are committed to fighting to protect the truly voiceless and STOPPING taxpayer dollars from funding on-demand abortions." – Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican who represents the North Country

