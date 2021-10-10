Randy Hoak, hoping to follow in father's footsteps, stresses local issues in Hamburg supervisor bid

"At this point in my career, I do not," he told them. "But I think I know a guy."

Gaughan called Hoak sensible and passionate about the area.

"I've encouraged him to run. I think he would be good," he said.

"I’ve lived in Hamburg for 43 years," Hoak said. "I’ve worked in government and nonprofits for the last 20, recently as associate state director for AARP in New York. Before that I was commissioner of senior services for Erie County, where we had a budget of $16 million and 75 employees. So I think I bring some interesting skills to the position," he said of his qualifications for Hamburg town supervisor. "I live over on Sherburn Drive with my wife, our four kids, our three cats and our two dogs."

As associate state director for AARP, Hoak said he had some minimal lobbying duties, but that meant he could not run for public office while working for the organization. He said he saw an advertisement for the job of special assistant to the Erie County director of social services. He applied and was hired, returning to county government where he spent four years.