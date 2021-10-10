Randy Hoak, hoping to follow in father's footsteps, stresses local issues in Hamburg supervisor bid

Randy Hoak steps off the curb in front of the house he grew up in, crosses the street and starts knocking on doors in his neighborhood asking for votes in his run for Hamburg town supervisor.
Hoak, 43, bought his childhood home from his father, the late Patrick H. Hoak, the former Hamburg supervisor and Town Board member who served on the board for 18 years. So when Randy Hoak walks down the sidewalk and knocks on doors here, he really walks in the footsteps of his father.
"I’ve always known that at some point I wanted to run for office," Hoak said. "I didn’t have an office in mind, I didn’t have time in mind. I did know that when my children were younger, it just wasn’t the right time."
Jumping in now comes down to timing, after incumbent Supervisor James M. Shaw announced he would not seek a second term.
"When I found out that Jim Shaw wasn’t running, the first thing I did was started calling other people to encourage them to run for the office," said Hoak, former vice chairman of the town Democratic Party. "When I called all those other people, they weren’t interested, and then people started calling me."
Paul Gaughan, a longtime Hamburg village trustee and retired commissioner of jurors for Erie County, said a few people asked him if he wanted to run for supervisor.
"At this point in my career, I do not," he told them. "But I think I know a guy."
Gaughan called Hoak sensible and passionate about the area.
"I've encouraged him to run. I think he would be good," he said.
Support Local Journalism
"I’ve lived in Hamburg for 43 years," Hoak said. "I’ve worked in government and nonprofits for the last 20, recently as associate state director for AARP in New York. Before that I was commissioner of senior services for Erie County, where we had a budget of $16 million and 75 employees. So I think I bring some interesting skills to the position," he said of his qualifications for Hamburg town supervisor. "I live over on Sherburn Drive with my wife, our four kids, our three cats and our two dogs."
As associate state director for AARP, Hoak said he had some minimal lobbying duties, but that meant he could not run for public office while working for the organization. He said he saw an advertisement for the job of special assistant to the Erie County director of social services. He applied and was hired, returning to county government where he spent four years.
Hoak's opponent, Republican Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw, cried foul, maintaining the county job was used to get Hoak to run against him and the salary was increased to $94,000 to sweeten the deal.
Mychajliw has said Hoak would raise taxes on seniors and defund the police, which Hoak denies. And Mychajliw also tried to link Hoak to Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton, because both are endorsed by the Working Families Party.
"The nature of this campaign, local issues matter, despite my opponent trying to bring national rhetoric into the race," Hoak said, adding he has called for an increase in the Police Department budget.
"The rest of the talking points, I really look at as noise," Hoak said. "There's really no opportunity to apply socialism to Hamburg town government, and I really think it’s a distraction from the things that really matter."
Things that matter to Hoak, according to his website: strengthening public safety; implementing an environmentally friendly policy while evaluating energy, refuse and recycling needs to find ways to reduce the town's carbon footprint; connecting neighborhoods with bike lanes and sidewalks; and getting all departments on board with those goals.
If elected, Hoak would be the third member of his family to serve on the Town Board. In addition to his father, who died in 2018, his sister, Karen, was elected to the board two years ago. Mychajliw sees this as part of the "friends and family" nepotism in the town.
"Forty percent of the Town Board would be controlled by a brother and sister," Mychajliw said.