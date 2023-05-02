A series of nine public meetings will begin next week to provide details and answer questions about the City of Buffalo's upcoming citywide reassessment project, the Common Council announced.
Officials plan to have new assessments taken to determine the value of all 94,000 residential and business properties in the city. They are expected to be completed in time for the July 2025 tax bills. The last citywide revaluation project was completed in 2019.
One meeting will be held in each Common Council district, starting next Tuesday in the Delaware District in the North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road. All meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. The schedule includes:
North District – May 15, West Hertel Academy, 489 Hertel Ave.
Lovejoy District – May 17, Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St.
South District – May 23, Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Parkway.
Niagara District – May 24, Richmond-Summer Recreation Center, 337 Summer St.
Fillmore District – May 30, Theatre of Youth, 203 Allen St.
Masten District – May 31, Delevan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.
University District – June 5, Kensington-Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services Center, 995 Kensington Ave.
Ellicott District – June 6, Reach Academy Charter School, 115 Ash St.
