Public hearing on Buffalo's redistricting plan turns contentious

In a public hearing Wednesday that turned combative at times – with Mayor Byron Brown even walking off the stage momentarily – speakers pressured Brown to veto a Common Council-approved measure that redraws the legislative body's boundaries.

Almost 70 people attended the meeting at Burchfield Penney Art Center, with about as many submitting public comments on the city’s website. Nearly 30 of them spoke in favor of an alternative map developed by Our City Action Buffalo, a politically active group whose proposed map is more racially equitable, its members say.

“You can veto these maps. You can veto this terrible, racist map, and by supermajority (Council members) can pass it but it doesn’t have to be your fault. You don’t have to be the scapegoat, Mr. Brown,” said India Walton, a Niagara District resident who lost to Brown in last year's general election for mayor.

Katrinna Martin-Bordeaux, however, criticized Our City Action Buffalo.

“Your people knew nothing about the communities that it dictated to," she said. "You don’t know the neighborhoods. You don’t know the people. You didn’t engage anybody. You didn’t ask anybody anything.”

Grassroots group backs candidates and takes on Buffalo Common Council: 'Time to prepare to govern' Our City Action Buffalo turned out voters to propel India Walton to a mayoral primary win last year. Now the group is leading the fight against Common Council district boundaries it says are gerrymandered.

Harper Bishop, a spokesperson for Our City Action Buffalo, said the group used its network to speak directly with residents from every Council district.

Excluding Martin-Bordeaux, speaker after speaker, many of whom are members of Our City Action Buffalo, blasted the Council’s map and repeated their criticisms of it: The process was not transparent, the districts are gerrymandered and the proposed lines split racial, social, ethnic groups and voting blocks.

Our City Action Buffalo's alternative map would have eliminated the Fillmore District and split it between the Niagara District and its proposed Elmwood-Allentown District.

Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera has cited his district's diversity and inclusivity in explaining his vote for the Council-approved measure.

The Council's map keeps the Latino and Puerto Rican communities together as well as other minority communities of interest such as the Karen and Somali communities that have been in the Niagara District for many years, Rivera has said.

Council members unanimously approved the map created by the Commission on Reapportionment, which was tweaked by the Council. After the vote to approve it, South Council Member Chris Scanlon said that based on the phone calls, emails and conversations he had throughout the city, many more people have confidence in the new boundaries than those displeased with them.

But it was those opposing the Council-approved map who dominated Wednesday's public hearing. Audience members bickered with one another and with Brown, with the protocol for the public hearing sparking a sharp exchange between Brown and an audience member.

Comments were accepted from city residents, and speakers were asked to state their name and address for the record before speaking.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Arise Shapley, a Buffalo resident, asked if comments from "unhoused" individuals, or homeless people in the city, would be allowed to speak.

Brown replied that anyone who resides in the city who would like to speak during the meeting would have the opportunity. The mayor then asked if Shapley wanted to step to the microphone and speak.

That’s when the conversation turned quarrelsome over the next two minutes.

“I’m not unhoused. I’m housed. I just think it’s a ridiculous policy,” said Shapley, who kept talking until Brown interrupted.

“OK, I asked you if you wanted to come to the mic,” Brown said.

“I don’t want to talk to you because I already know that you are unresponsive to us," Shapley said. "I’m not going to a microphone. You can hear me just fine,” Shapley said.

Brown addressed Shapley as “ma'am.”

He did so, he said later, as a matter of respect.

Shapley became upset.

“That’s the third time you’ve called me ma'am, and I am not a ma'am. How many times do I have to say that to you?” Shapley said, adding that Brown could address Shapley as “person.”

Brown repeatedly asked Shapley to come to the microphone to make comments, pointing out Shapley was “out of order.”

“I may be out of order, but so are you," Shapley said. "So is the fact this process has not been transparent.”

Brown interrupted Shapley, saying, “I’m not going to listen to someone out of order and insists on being out of order."

And he walked off the stage. He returned minutes later, and the meeting resumed with more speakers.

Brown has until Sept. 2 to approve or veto the new map. If he does not act, the maps automatically will become law.