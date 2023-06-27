Sixty candidates are running for local public offices in Erie County primary elections today, and another 51 are running in Niagara County primaries.

The Buffalo News will be covering the elections live today with more than a dozen reporters, photographers and editors.

These are the big races voters will decide:

• Masten District seat on Buffalo Common Council: India Walton, a progressive Democrat who upset Mayor Byron Brown in the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary only to lose to his write-in campaign, vs. Zeneta Everhart, whose son was wounded in the Tops Market mass shooting, in a Democratic primary.

• Ellicottt District seat on Buffalo Common Council: Four Democrats – Leah Halton-Pope, Matt Dearing, Cedric Holloway and Emin Egriu – compete in a Democratic primary.

• Erie County Legislature 10th District: Incumbent James Malczewski vs. Lindsay Lorigo, the wife of longtime Legislator Joe Lorigo, in both Republican and Conservative primaries.

• Niagara Falls mayor: Incumbent Robert Restaino vs. Demetreus Nix and Glenn Choolokian in a Democratic primary.

News journalists will tell you about the winners and losers in races throughout the region.

At 6:30 p.m., News Assistant Managing Editor Bruce Andriatch will talk with political reporter Charlie Specht and Erie County reporter Sandra Tan about the elections in a Facebook Live event. Click to watch the three journalists analyze this year's primary races.

As is often the case with local primary elections, turnout was low at polls throughout Erie County on Tuesday, except in the Masten District, where Walton's and Everhart's supporters were showing up in big numbers. In primaries, voters can only vote for candidates running on ballot lines of the political party in which they are enrolled.

Follow our coverage here and in the Tweets below throughout the night. The polls close at 9 p.m. Results should become available beginning around 9:30 p.m.

Check back for more updates throughout the night.

Live coverage tweets