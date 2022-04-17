Primaries potentially loom in three congressional districts

WASHINGTON – Western New York's 2022 congressional races are beginning to take shape – but they're amoeba-like shapes that could change suddenly thanks to rulings from a state court or the State Board of Elections.

A state judge in Steuben County earlier this month ruled that the House district lines drawn up by the Democratic State Legislature are unconstitutional. But those lines remain in place while that decision is being appealed, so it's not entirely clear yet exactly what the district map will look like for either the June 28 primary or the Nov. 8 general election.

And while primary candidates are challenging all three of the incumbent House members running in those three yet-to-be-finalized districts, the Board of Elections will have to decide if those candidates actually qualify for the ballot. An objection has been filed against the petitions of Mario Fratto, a lawyer and small business owner from Geneva who is waging a Republican primary challenge against Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park. And a similar complaint has been filed against the petitions of Emin "Eddie" Egriu, a local contractor who is once again hoping to challenge Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo in a Democratic primary.

Here's a closer look at the three prospective congressional districts that include parts of metro Buffalo and the races that are shaping up in each of them:

Jacobs and his challengers

Only six weeks ago, it looked as if as many as four Republicans would be challenging Jacobs, the former Erie County clerk and state senator first elected to Congress in June of 2020.

But only one Republican challenger filed the required number of signatures on petitions to appear on the June 28 primary ballot: Fratto.

And as often happens at this point in the campaign season, a Jacobs ally, local attorney Joseph Burns, has challenged Fratto's petitions, saying he didn't collect enough valid signatures.

The State Board of Elections hopes to rule on petition challenges in time for its May 2 meeting. Then on May 4, the state board is scheduled to certify the primary ballot, with local boards set to do the same thing the next day.

But for now, Fratto is viewing the challenge to his petitions as a sign of Jacobs' weakness.

"Chris Jacobs has shown his hand and is running scared," Fratto said. "He knows he cannot win at the ballot box, so he wants to take the choice away from the voters by using his political connections and the establishment to get us out of this race."

Fratto brands Jacobs as a "RINO," or Republican in name only, and is running to his right as an "America First Republican." What's more, he's investing in his own race: The quarterly financial report Fratto filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission showed that he had lent his campaign $100,000.

Between that loan and donations, Fratto reported $206,338 in campaign cash on hand as of March 31. That's a credible sum for a primary challenger at this point in the campaign, but he will need more to be financially competitive with Jacobs in the new, huge 24th Congressional District, which starts along Lake Ontario in Youngstown, swings south of Rochester and then stretches northward all the way to Watertown.

Jacobs raised $202,604 in the first quarter and had more than twice as much money on hand than Fratto did as of March 31: $481,505.

“Chris Jacobs has proven time and again that he is talented legislator, tireless campaigner and one of best fundraisers in the state," said Cam Savage, Jacobs' political consultant. "No one has fought harder to stand up to the Biden administration’s reckless spending, government mandates and disastrous open borders policies and he’ll keep fighting for Western New York.”

Steven Holden, a Syracuse-area Army veteran and progressive activist, is the only Democratic candidate who filed petitions to run in the heavily Republican 24th District. His first-quarter campaign finance report was not yet available as of late Friday.

Higgins and his challengers

Egriu is aiming for the fourth time to face off against Higgins in the Buffalo-based 26th District, but he potentially faces the same challenge that has stymied his earlier campaigns: getting on the ballot.

A voter named Lisa Saunders has objected to the petitions filed by Egriu, who has been knocked off the ballot thanks to similar objections in the past.

But Egriu said he's sure his petitions are in good shape this time for a run against Higgins, whom he sees as an establishment Democrat who needs a strong challenge from the left.

"I feel like he's still abandoning the crucial issues that are throughout the community," Egriu said. "All the resources he's continuously bringing into Western New York are always about the canal (Canalside) and the waterfront, and nothing to communities at all."

Egriu spent $63,791 in campaign funds during the first quarter – much of it funded by loans from the candidate – leaving him only $11,938 left on hand as of March 31, his campaign finance report said.

He will have to raise a lot of money quickly to pose a serious financial challenge to Higgins. Campaigning for his 10th term, Higgins raised $171,158 in the first quarter – and showed $1.55 million on hand as of March 31.

“Congressman Higgins is honored to have widespread support across Western New York, with more than 12,000 constituents from every neighborhood in the district signing nominating petitions in support of his re-election, including some big numbers in new areas added as a result of redistricting," said Higgins' campaign spokesman, Chuck Eaton. "Brian has worked hard to bring federal resources to every corner of his district, and he looks forward to running on his record of delivering positive results for Western New York.”

The only Republican to file petitions to run in the heavily Democratic 26th District, retired Army Sgt. Steven Sams II of Getzville, had only $2,220 on hand as of March 31. Meantime, he reported campaign debts of $8,793.

Tenney and her challengers

Rep. Claudia Tenney, the Utica-area Republican running to replace the retiring Rep. Tom Reed in the Southern Tier's 23rd District, has two potential primary challengers – but neither are approaching her with the same kind of aggressive effort that Fratto and Egriu promise.

George K. Phillips, a Broome County schoolteacher who has challenged Tenney previously, filed petitions to run against her this time, too. Yet he has not yet filed his campaign with the Federal Election Commission and therefore hasn't raised any money.

"My official statement is we're just seeing what happens with the redistricting lawsuit, and if we have anything public about our intentions after that, we'll let you know," Phillips said.

Ray Juliano of Springville, an asphalt contractor, has filed petitions to run as a Republican in the 23rd District, too. Billing himself as "a nonpolitician willing to put the American people first," Juliano criticized Tenney for choosing to run in the heavily Republican 23rd District rather than a Utica-area district that was drawn up to benefit Democrats.

"She's going to the district that's easy for her," Juliano said. "I think she puts her needs over the needs of the people."

But Juliano appears to have not taken all of his own needs into account when planning his campaign. Believing that money corrupts politics, he isn't fundraising at all: in fact, his campaign website features a "don't donate" button.

"I'm just doing this 100% by myself, which that might have been a losing strategy to begin with, but I feel that's the right way to do it," Juliano said.

Tenney clearly disagrees. She raised $314,000 in the first quarter and had nearly $1.3 million on hand as of March 31.

"The outpouring of support and momentum from every corner of NY-23 is inspiring," Tenney said in a statement.

The Democratic candidate in the 23rd District, Air Force veteran Max Della Pia, raised $15,070 in the quarter and had $14,802 of that money left when the quarter ended.

