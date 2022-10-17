Pridgen: It's time to talk about adding at-large members to the Buffalo Common Council

Should at-large seats be added to the Buffalo Common Council?

It's worth talking about, says Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

A recently adopted resolution instructs Council staff to research the process, benefits, concerns and timeline for adding at-large seats.

“I just want to be clear this is not stating that this Council supports or does not support at-large (members),” said Pridgen. “There have been many people who have come to this Council and others who have called and asked us to at least look at if there is a benefit, if there is not a benefit to the residents of the city of Buffalo.”

“I think that this is timely to talk about," Pridgen added. "It is time for the Council to explore at-large members who then are not necessarily beholden to one district but to the city. It is really about how we move forward in the future and what is best for the people of Buffalo.”

The Council had at-large members in the 1980s. For such seats to be brought back, a majority of voters would have to support the notion in a referendum.

Some 40 years ago, there were 15 Council members, including five at-large and one Council president. The at-large members and president were elected city-wide, said North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr.

In 1983, two at-large seats were eliminated. Then in 2002, the Council eliminated the remaining at-large seats and the citywide elected Council president.

That brought the number of Council members down to the current nine, each representing a distinct district. The reasoning for the downsizing back then was similar to the reasoning now – population size.

“The population of the city had shrunk so much that the argument was why do we need politicians if we have less people,” Golombek said.

The newly adopted resolution referenced the 2020 Census in which the city recorded its first population growth in 70 years.

Golombek said he supports discussing the idea of adding Council members because “all the different pros and cons should be brought up.”

But he said he has some “discomfort” with at-large positions based on past experience and the fact that at one point, 90% of the at-large members came from the Fillmore, Masten, South and Delaware districts.

“I was here back when we downsized the Council from 13 to 9,” he said. “One of the concerns that I’ve always had with the at-large members was because of where I come from. The North District never had an at-large representative, and in a perfect world you would have somebody that is an at-large person that looks out for the whole city of Buffalo. The unfortunate aspect is because of politics, we take care of our base.”

“My fear has always been, and I think that it’s been borne out on numerous occasions, that you ended up having at-large members who tried to look out city wide but ultimately ended up catering to their base so it ended up like you had duplicate Council members and whether it was from South or Fillmore or Masten or Delaware … you ended up having two votes, three votes that would go in that direction to help out that district,” Golombek said.

The public is encouraged to share feedback on the process by visiting www.buffalony.gov/atlarge. The public comment period will be open for six weeks.