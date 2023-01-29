Postal Service managers accused of endangering workers during Buffalo blizzard

Stories of acts of kindness to strangers abounded in Erie and Niagara counties after the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard.

But some local employees of the U.S. Postal Service say they experienced the flip side of that story.

They allege that Postal Service managers on Dec. 23 ignored warnings about the ferocious nature of the storm, and after debating among themselves for hours, finally allowed workers to stop mail deliveries.

But management then ordered workers to vacate the Williamsville Postal Station that afternoon and drive home in extremely dangerous conditions, they allege.

According to union officials, dozens of workers – including a mail carrier more than seven months pregnant – were ordered by their bosses to leave the postal station on Sheridan Drive by 4 p.m. or face arrest.

Five workers familiar with the situation told The News that managers told employees the police would be called if they did not leave.

The pregnant mail carrier tried to drive home in extreme blizzard conditions, got stuck in a Cheektowaga snowbank and had to be rescued by volunteer firefighters, said David J. Grosskopf Jr., president of the Buffalo branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

He said several other employees of the Williamsville station also got stuck and stranded as they tried to drive home that day.

That group included a female letter carrier whose car went into a ditch off Sheridan Drive in Clarence Center, Grosskopf said. He said a man who lives nearby spotted the carrier’s car, helped her to safety and allowed her to stay overnight with him and his family.

Postal managers finally did allow about a dozen workers to stay in the Williamsville station for two days and nights, but only after one worker’s wife called police and was told the supervisors could not order them to leave the station in such extreme weather, union officials said.

“The fact is, management decisions that were made that day put many of our workers at risk of their lives,” Grosskopf said.

Contacted by The Buffalo News, Postal Service managers declined to provide any details about decisions made during that first day of the blizzard, but they insisted that worker safety is a top priority.

A spokesman for the Postal Service said that as the storm developed the agency provided accommodations to employees who were unable to travel home.

Grosskopf said “very questionable decisions” that ignored worker safety were made that day by Postal Service managers who had to consult with superiors in Pittsburgh and Albany – hundreds of miles from the storm conditions that pounded Buffalo and killed 47 people.

“I started warning management around 8 a.m. that they needed to bring the carriers in and send everyone home, ASAP. They finally told workers to come back in around 9 a.m., and didn’t send people home until 1 p.m. That was five hours after I started to warn them.”

Postal Service managers had to know about the storm “for days,” and never should have sent carriers out to deliver mail that morning, Grosskopf said.

He told The News the union plans to file “at least 200” storm-related grievances against the Postal Service.

Postal Service managers from New York District 3, which covers all of New York state except for New York City and Long Island, declined to talk with The News about the storm.

Over the course of a week, The News called or emailed Postal Service managers six times seeking responses to the criticism voiced by employees and union officials.

In response to a detailed list of questions from The News, Postal Service spokesman Mark Lawrence declined to speak with a reporter but emailed two statements.

“Winter Storm Elliott was a historic event, and we are thankful that all members of our postal family in Western New York remained safe. As the storm quickly unfolded, the Postal Service provided accommodations to employees who were concerned with their safety or were unable to travel home,” Lawrence emailed The News.

“For the safety of our employees and customers, 72 post offices in Western New York closed on Dec. 24 due to nearly impossible travel conditions. Dec. 26 was an observed holiday and post offices were closed. On Dec. 27, service was restored at most postal locations as clean-up efforts continued throughout the day. All full-day postal operations completely resumed as normal throughout Western New York on Dec. 28.”

“The safety of our customers and employees are our top priority,” Lawrence added in an email. “While our goal is to deliver the mail, we stand by the decisions of carriers and local managers to suspend delivery due to an immediate, serious safety concern. We are grateful to our dedicated employees who attempted every reasonable, safe delivery of mail where possible during this snowstorm.”

Lawrence and Postal Service officials in Buffalo declined to answer questions about the timetable for sending workers home on Dec. 23.

Union officials said they were aware of four Postal Service facilities where workers were stranded during the storm. Those were the Williamsville station on Sheridan Drive, the Cheektowaga station on Galleria Drive, the William Street facility in Buffalo and the Niagara Square station in downtown Buffalo.

Union officials estimated that more than 100 workers at those locations were stranded in their workplaces for at least one night.

“Some people tried to drive home, as ordered, but they were only able to get a short distance away, and they turned back,” said one postal worker who spoke to The News on the condition his name would not be published. “I’ve lived in this area all my life. I have never seen such bad driving conditions as we saw that day. I could barely see past my own windshield.”

Why weren’t workers stranded at other stations? According to union officials, some supervisors at those stations allowed workers to leave earlier in the day. In other cases, they said, workers took it upon themselves to leave before the storm got out of control.

Grosskopf and the five workers who spoke anonymously to The News said they were especially upset that worker safety decisions on Dec. 23 were made after consulting with supervisors hundreds of miles away in Albany and Pittsburgh.

“That is a major bone of contention,” Grosskopf said. “Those decisions should have been left to the people here in Buffalo who were seeing the storm conditions with their own eyes. Next time, listen to the people whose feet are on the street.”

“You could have sunny weather in Albany, and people could be dying in their cars in Buffalo,” added Frank Resetarits, president of the Buffalo local of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 500 mail clerks, custodians and mechanics. “These decisions should be made by the local people, not someone out of town.”

Grosskopf added: “The manager of the station in Williamsville left for home before the blizzard hit. The acting Buffalo postmaster left Buffalo and went to Pittsburgh the night before the blizzard hit us. To me, that’s blasphemy.”

The National Weather Service first warned at 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 20 that unusually bad weather was headed for Buffalo. At that time, the Weather Service warned that Christmas holiday travel, beginning on Dec. 23, would be “difficult to impossible at times.”

On Dec. 21, the Weather Service issued a stronger warning, saying the storm would be a “once in a generation” weather event when it hit Buffalo.

According to the Weather Service, the blizzard hit locally at 8:39 a.m. on Dec. 23, and Erie County issued a driving ban for the entire county at 9:30 a.m. that day.

But union officials said Postal Service managers did not issue orders until 1 p.m. – when blizzard conditions were making driving extremely dangerous – for workers to head home.

Grosskopf acknowledged that postal workers are considered essential workers and are allowed to drive during driving bans.

“But this was a very dangerous storm that killed more than 40 people. At a time when even snowplows and emergency vehicles were unable to go, our workers were being told, ‘Go ahead, drive home and don’t come back to the station,’ ” Grosskopf said.

“Our federal government runs the Weather Service and the Postal Service. Next time, I hope the Postal Service pays attention to what the Weather Service is saying. I truly hope our managers learn something from this storm and do a better job next time.”

Asked about the pregnant mail carrier, the union president said she and her unborn baby were unharmed after volunteer firefighters took her to a senior citizens center to wait out the worst of the storm.

“But for awhile that day, we were all very worried about her and the baby,” Grosskopf said.