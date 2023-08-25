Republican Erie County legislators say the police report filed against Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz reveals someone who can't keep a lid on his temper.

Poloncarz denies grabbing woman who called police but did not seek charges Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is accused of grabbing and restraining a woman in a Buffalo police domestic incident report. Poloncarz denied grabbing or restraining the woman in any way, and he said he did nothing to merit a police report being filed.

Incumbent legislators with the Republican caucus joined Chrissy Casilio, the Republican challenger for the county executive's seat, in expressing a range of negative reactions to a Buffalo police report in which a 53-year-old woman who Poloncarz had been dating accused him of grabbing and restraining her on Saturday. No charges were filed in the incident, which apparently escalated over text messages seen on Poloncarz's phone.

Poloncarz has denied the incident unfolded the way the report stated and said it involved an emotional breakup.

But Republicans on Friday worked to link the allegations regarding his private behavior to Poloncarz's public behavior. Though not a regular occurrence, legislators said there were past instances of the county executive losing his cool.

County Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence, who has called for Poloncarz's resignation over county asylum-seeker issues, said the police report raised concerns about his temperament for public office in times of crisis.

"He is a hothead, especially in pressure situations," Greene said.

Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park, said Poloncarz needs to control his anger or leave office.

Legislature Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, said he and Mills aren't demanding his resignation but believe elected officials should be held to a higher standard. He also said they want someone from the District Attorney's Office to reach out to the woman involved and make sure she hasn't been intimidated. A letter to the DA's Office is being sent to that effect, he said.