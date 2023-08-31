A complaint filed with Erie County officials accuses County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz of improperly awarding a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated.

Poloncarz denied Wednesday that he has done anything wrong.

The allegation was sent to the county’s Board of Ethics and other county officials on Aug. 20, within a day after a different woman he was dating filed a police report accusing Poloncarz of physical abuse – an allegation he also denied.

The ethics violation allegation was made in an email by the woman who filed the police report. In addition to the Board of Ethics, it was sent to Poloncarz’s deputy county executive and at least one county lawmaker. The News obtained a copy of the email from two sources. When questioned, members of Poloncarz’s administration also provided a copy of a similar email complaint from the woman.

The email suggests that a $60,000 grant the county made last year to the Centro Culturale Italiano in North Buffalo was “inappropriate” because Poloncarz – who is not married – was at one point in a relationship with one of the organization’s leaders.

“Is it inappropriate for a ‘cultural organization’ to be gifted this much money when the Erie County Executive is having an affair” with one of the organization’s leaders, the email asks.

The police report about the Aug. 19 incident stemmed from a disagreement with a woman who told police that the county executive allowed her to look at his cellphone and then became “irate” when he noticed her looking at his text messages.

Poloncarz denied grabbing or restraining the woman in any way, said he did nothing to merit a police report being filed and said it was the result of a “tough breakup.”

In an interview with The News on Wednesday, he denied the new allegations and said they did not make logical sense because the funds were awarded through a complex process and in a bipartisan manner, adding: “A very private breakup has been made public and now an accusation that doesn’t have any basis in facts has been made.”

Poloncarz was the chair of a committee that selected the grant recipients.

“The facts show there is no merit to the allegation” that he improperly awarded county funds, Poloncarz said. “There’s nothing that was done wrong. We followed the rules.”

Poloncarz declined to say whether he was dating the Centro Culturale Italiano official at the time the funds were awarded.

“I’m not going to go into the particulars of my personal life,” he said. “But I can state that the process was a good process, it was followed appropriately and I look at it as, there’s nothing I did that was wrong. The facts show on both an operational and capital approval process that there was nothing untoward done in the situation.”

The woman who called police sent an email to Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera in which she said she was Poloncarz’s “long-term serious girlfriend.” She claimed Poloncarz had a relationship with the second woman that was “an open secret among Democratic party leaders and your entire staff.”

The woman said the grant money to the Italian cultural center was inappropriate because Poloncarz was in a relationship with the second woman, who was a leader of the cultural group.

The woman who filed the ethics complaint declined to comment on the allegations, saying she is afraid of retaliation for speaking out against a powerful official. The other woman did not respond to a message left at the Italian cultural center seeking comment.

The News is not naming the woman who called police and filed the ethics complaint because she says she was a victim of domestic violence.

It is unclear whether the county’s Board of Ethics is investigating the matter, but staffers for County Comptroller Kevin R. Hardwick, a Democrat, began researching the awarding of funds to the cultural group soon after the complaint was made.

Since 2019, the cultural group received $167,500 in funds, according to a memo written to Hardwick by his staff. That includes allocations from both the county executive and the Legislature.

In 2022, the county’s Capital Projects Committee – which is chaired by Poloncarz and also includes some Erie County legislators and department heads – recommended more than 30 local organizations receive a total of $8.6 million in funding, with awards ranging from $4,000 to nearly $1 million. The Italian cultural group received $60,000, which was less than the average grant award.

This year, county budget documents show one of his departments recommended the group receive $88,000 in funding, but Poloncarz recommended that amount be reduced to $7,500. Legislators later increased the group’s funding to $22,500.

“It’s just wrong,” Poloncarz said of the allegation. “And if I was going to be doing that, I would have given them more money than what we did. I actually recommended less money than they received the previous two years.”

The Centro Culturale Italiano said in a statement that it followed all guidelines in applying for the grant.

“Since 2018, the Erie County Cultural Funding program has been supportive of the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo’s mission to promote Italian culture in Western New York,” said Dan Vecchio, the deputy director. “We meticulously and properly followed all guidelines and procedures in the application process under then-Executive Director John Vecchio and look forward to Erie County’s continued support of our work.”

Poloncarz said he has not awarded grant funds to organizations run by any of his girlfriends in the past.

Still, there appears to be few policies in place to manage potential conflicts of interest with people Poloncarz dates.

No county ethics rules or statewide ethics decisions require Poloncarz to recuse himself from such decisions, or even disclose that he is in a relationship with an involved party, said County Attorney Jeremy C. Toth.

Toth said most ethics requirements – including some that Poloncarz said he was instrumental in enacting – involve the disclosure of the financial interests of spouses.

If a county official or employee is not married to the person or in a domestic partnership, such ethics rules would not apply, Toth said. Poloncarz would be required to disclose if he is dating a county employee, since he could be considered that person’s supervisor.

The allegations come at a particularly fraught time for the three-term county executive, who is in the midst of a re-election campaign for what would be an unprecedented fourth term. Republicans have criticized Poloncarz for the domestic incident, and he came under criticism after four asylum-seekers from the southern U.S. border were accused of crimes while living in hotels in Cheektowaga and Amherst.

“I’m a little sad that a private matter became public,” Poloncarz said. “But I’m moving ahead, I’m doing the people’s business.”