Poll shows Trump's GOP poses fundamental problem for Lee Zeldin

By Republican standards, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County competes for governor this fall as an ideal candidate.

He's an Army veteran of the Iraq War and a four-term incumbent from vote-rich Long Island. He proved himself by winning June's difficult GOP primary, while his Jewish background appeals to a key New York constituency. And he identifies as a tough-on-crime critic of incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul's embrace of bail reform and other programs, even picking a former NYPD police captain – Alison Esposito – as his running mate.

Poll finds Hochul holding 17-point lead in race for governor Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul holds a strong 17-point lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the contest for governor of New York, according to a new Siena College poll.

But a new Siena College poll released Wednesday underscores what may prove Zeldin's fundamental problem: He's a Republican in overwhelmingly Democratic New York.

And though party leaders insist his emphasis on fighting crime will carry the day, the new Siena survey shows him trailing Hochul 54-37% six weeks before Election Day.

Meanwhile, relentless Hochul ads link him to former President Donald Trump in a state where Siena finds the former president extremely unpopular; his unfavorable rating is 63%. Now the candidate Republicans placed such high hopes in faces a daunting uphill battle. Siena spokesman Steven A. Greenberg notes Zeldin has slipped among Republicans, is overwhelmed by Democrats, and narrowly leads independents – none of which bodes well for success.

"Unfortunately for him, he's fallen short on three fronts," Greenberg said. "And the fact that Lee Zeldin is down five points in the (downstate) suburbs and up only one point upstate is disastrous because he's getting clobbered in New York City."

Siena found Hochul dominating 70-20% in New York City, where former Gov. George E. Pataki frequently attained the 30% mark. Pataki's 2002 victory was the last statewide for a Republican. And Greenberg noted Wednesday that even while Hochul features Zeldin in just about all her ads, the Republican is so far failing to make an impression.

"It's six weeks from Election Day and 36% do not know Lee Zeldin or never heard of him," Greenberg said. "You've got more than one-third of the electorate asking, 'Lee Who?' Virtually all of Hochul's ads have been about Zeldin and you've still got 'Lee Who?' "

In addition, Zeldin's hope of gaining more exposure through a series of debates has been stymied by Hochul's insistence on only one event on Oct. 25 in New York City, and the governor maintains a significant advantage that will raise the funds for even more ads.

The Zeldin campaign did not return calls seeking comment. But state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy says other public and internal polls rate the contest closer, thinks Hochul feels threatened enough to be "hiding from voters and running nasty attack ads," and reiterates the campaign's top themes.

"This election is a referendum on the failed Cuomo-Hochul regime that has made New York unaffordable, unsafe and corrupt," Langworthy said in a statement. "Lee needs to continue talking about his message of reversing New York’s decline by repealing bail laws, cutting taxes and spending, and bringing integrity back to state government. We don’t need a poll to show that voters are fed up and demanding change.”

But even veterans of New York Republican campaigns now question if any Republican – especially one like Zeldin, who voted against certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory over Trump – can win statewide as did Pataki in 1994, 1998 and 2002. Thomas F. Doherty Jr., a key player in the Pataki victories and now a partner in the Mercury Public Affairs strategy firm, says New York Republicans of 2022 hold far different views than those who voted for his former boss.

"That's partly because New York Republicans have bought into Donald Trump and the national Republican message," he said, noting that even while Pataki was considered conservative and campaigned on cutting taxes, he favored major environmental programs and abortion rights.

"Republicans need to nominate someone like George Pataki, but that person couldn't win a primary," Doherty said. "Not just in New York; it's a national problem because gerrymandering has set up districts where you can only win from the far left or the far right."

Few Republicans have run statewide in ways similar to Pataki, Doherty said, and none have won statewide. He says the party's standard-bearers may mimic Trump in many ways, but end up losing.

"They live in all these social media chat rooms where they don't look at the numbers," he said, noting the need for the GOP to respect same-sex marriage, abortion rights and welcome Hispanics into the party if they are ever to win the state again. Pointing to polls showing overwhelming pro-choice sentiment in New York, Doherty said Zeldin played into Democratic hands by supporting the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

"The numbers don't lie," he said.