Poll finds Hochul holding 17-point lead in race for governor

Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul holds a strong 17-point lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the contest for governor of New York, according to a new Siena College poll released Wednesday.

The Sept. 16-25 survey of 655 likely voters shows Hochul leading 54-37% in overwhelmingly Democratic New York, up slightly from 53-39% in August. It also shows Democrats leading in every major race polled, while the governor demonstrates overwhelming strength among her own Democrats.

It all leads Siena poll spokesman Steven A. Greenberg to note a challenging path lies ahead for Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman, to overtake Hochul.

"Hochul continues to hold a strong double-digit lead over Zeldin, holding her base with support from 81% of Democrats, same as in August," Greenberg said. "Zeldin has support from 77% of Republicans, down from 84%, and continues to lead with independent voters, 45-42%.

"Zeldin's narrow lead among independents is good – it's a lead – and bad – it's narrow," he added. "To close or even narrow a 17-point gap, he would need to win a far greater share of independents, solidify Republican support, as well as pick off some Democrats."

Siena also found Hochul dominating in New York City 70-20%, presenting an uphill climb for Zeldin to attain the 30% mark in New York City that former Gov. George A. Pataki frequently noted. Pataki's 2002 victory was the last statewide for a Republican.

Hochul leads 50-45% in the New York City suburbs, while the pair remains virtually tied at 44% for Hochul and 45% for Zeldin throughout upstate.

"Hochul has a commanding two to one lead, 61-29% with women, and has a narrow 48-44% lead with men," Greenberg said. "White voters side with Hochul by 10 points, Latinos by 25 points and Blacks by 68 points."

In addition, the governor retains a 47-40% favorability rating, compared to a negative 31-33% favorability for Zeldin. And significantly, 36% of those polled have no opinion about the GOP challenger.

Greenberg noted that little has changed since Siena's August poll in any statewide race. The poll shows incumbent Democrat Charles E. Schumer leading Republican Joe Pinion 55-36% in the race for U. S. Senate; incumbent Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli leads Republican Paul Rodriguez 52-29% in the comptroller contest, and incumbent Democrat Letitia James leads GOP challenger Michael Henry 53-37%.

The poll also found that New Yorkers prefer that Democrats retain control of the House of Representatives by a 54-39% score, and favor passage of the proposed environmental bond act 55-26%.

Pinion, Rodriguez and Henry all face significant challenges in the days ahead simply to introduce themselves to voters, Greenberg said, since about 90% of voters do not recognize their names.

"While six weeks can be a long time in politics, it's also a very short period of time to become known to 12 million voters and earn their support," Greenberg said. "With classic 'rose garden' strategies, the three incumbents are trying to run the clock out for six more weeks."

Siena also found:

• Economic issues dominate voter concerns, with 30% of those surveyed listing them as their top issue. "Threats to democracy" followed at 22%, crime at 12%, national gun policies at 8%, and abortion at 6%.

• New Yorkers continue to view the state as headed in the wrong direction, 47-41%. But that's a seven-point improvement from August.

• President Biden's numbers improved in New York over the August poll with a 51-46% favorability rating.

• Former President Donald Trump has a 32-63% favorability in his native state. And by a 54-39% tally, voters say the search of Trump's Florida home was a legitimate effort to protect national security rather than a politically motivated attack.

The new Siena poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 points.