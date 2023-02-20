No matter which way the vote goes this fall, 2023 will see some longtime elected officials depart the scene in Amherst.

Councilwoman Deborah Bruch Bucki and Highway Superintendent Patrick G. Lucey Jr. are barred by the town's term limits law from seeking re-election. And Town Justice Geoffrey K. Klein, in his 24th year on the bench, is not running for another term.

Their departures from town government are setting up competitive races for three open posts in Erie County's most-populous suburb.

Town Democrats last week made their endorsements, including backing the county's senior services commissioner for a Town Board seat.

"I believe that we're putting forth a quality slate of candidates and that Amherst voters are going to have a nice choice to vote for," Amherst Democratic Chairwoman Michele M. Iannello said.

Republicans met last Monday night, filling all but one spot on the ballot.

"I think we have a good, strong, fiscally conservative ticket with a lot of experience," Amherst GOP Chairman Brian D. Rusk said.

This year in Amherst, two Town Board seats, one town justice post and the positions of town clerk and town highway superintendent are on the ballot.

Bucki, named deputy supervisor earlier this year, is in the final year of her second term on the Town Board after winning election in 2015 and 2019. The Democrat previously was elected town clerk and, before that, served several additional years on the Town Board.

Lucey is a former Amherst police lieutenant whose father, Patrick G. Sr., served as highway superintendent for 22 years.

The younger Lucey initially ran in 2015 as a Republican, winning by just 21 votes, before switching his party affiliation to Democrat shortly before the 2019 election, when he ran unopposed.

And Klein, a Republican, knocked off a Democratic incumbent in 1999 before winning re-election every four years since, usually with the backing of Amherst Democrats, too. Amherst's term limits law, passed in 2006, doesn't apply to town justices.

Democrats have a sizable enrollment advantage in the town, with 43% of active registered voters compared to 28% for Republicans, state enrollment data from November show.

They hold every townwide elected office, including supervisor and the other four Town Board seats, except for Klein's judgeship.

Amherst Democrats made their endorsements on Feb. 8.

Iannello said they backed Town Clerk Francina Spoth, a former Town Board member, for re-election.

For Town Board, Democrats endorsed Councilman Michael R. Szukala, Erie County's Medicaid inspector general, for election to a second term.

And they backed Angela J. Marinucci, the county's senior services commissioner, for election to Bucki's seat. Marinucci is an attorney who ran unsuccessfully for Erie County clerk in 2018.

She is a former Grand Island resident who moved to Amherst a couple of years ago, Iannello said.

If Marinucci is elected and Szukala re-elected, senior county appointees would hold three of four Amherst Town Board seats. Councilman Shawn Lavin is a deputy commissioner in the county's personnel department.

To succeed Lucey, Democrats are backing Steven E. Floss, the head of forestry and a 33-year veteran of the town Highway Department. Floss is a former president of the union representing highway workers and had served as chairman of the town Conservative Party before leaving the latter post to run for highway superintendent, Iannello said.

And Democrats backed Ann F. Nichols, the Amherst Town Court administrator, to succeed Klein over Williamsville Village Justice Jeffrey F. Voelkl, a Republican who unsuccessfully sought a cross-endorsement, Iannello said.

"First of all, we're in the business of electing Democrats," Iannello said. "And I feel strongly that our town is more Democrat and we have a very good chance of taking that last seat. We have Democratic control over the town and we have one more seat to get. And I believe that we're going to do that in November with Ann as our town justice."

As for the Republicans, Rusk said they decided Monday to cross-endorse Spoth this year, with committee members praising her nonpartisan performance in the post.

For Town Board, Republicans backed Robert Gilmour for one of the two seats. Gilmour is a former Amherst Republican chairman and longtime chair of the town Planning Board who works in the insurance industry.

They haven't made an endorsement for the second seat and are waiting to see whether Richard "Jay" Anderson will commit to the race.

Jay Anderson previously served one term on the Town Board, winning election in 2009. His father, Richard, is a former Erie County legislator and State Assembly member.

Amherst Republicans earlier had endorsed Richard Wainwright for highway superintendent. Wainwright works in the private sector for a vendor that supplies municipal highway and public works departments, Rusk said.

They also had previously backed Voelkl, with Rusk praising him as "extremely highly regarded in the legal and judicial community."