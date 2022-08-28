'People just really underestimated what we could do,' Hochul says after a year in office

Kathy Hochul became New York's first female governor a year ago last Wednesday, ending the scandal-plagued reign of her predecessor with the words: "I want people to believe in their government again."

And in an interview a year and a day later, she didn't exactly say: "Mission accomplished." But it's almost as though she did.

"I will never say I'm satisfied with anything, but we did make a lot of progress in restoring people's faith in government," Hochul, New York's 57th governor and the first from Buffalo in more than a century, told The Buffalo News.

Increasingly, it does seem New Yorkers have faith in Hochul. The latest poll in her race for re-election against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, conducted between Aug. 17 and 21 by SurveyUSA, shows Hochul with a 24-point lead. Three weeks earlier, surveys by two other pollsters showed her up by 14 and 16 points, respectively.

Only a year earlier, many political pros doubted Hochul would be in such a commanding position. Letitia James, the popular attorney general from vote-rich Brooklyn, was expected to challenge Hochul for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and several Republicans were already angling for what they saw as the best chance to knock off a Democratic governor in two decades.

Zeldin continues to rip into Hochul about crime and inflation and her ill-fated first choice for lieutenant governor, while ethics experts remain queasy about her big-bucks fundraising. Yet Hochul's prospects seem to be improving, Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf said.

"It's a long, long way from here to there, but she's in better shape than people would have expected at the beginning of her term – and there were very, very few that said she had the ability to do this," Sheinkopf said. "She's been introducing herself (to voters), and the person they see, they're liking a lot."

The person they see is a governor who acts fast – sometimes, perhaps, too fast – and capitalizes on the support of a long list of friends across the state who long ago tired of the browbeating ways of Hochul's predecessor, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The results? A state budget that echoed Hochul's priorities and almost-instantaneous legislation in response to the Tops Markets shooting in Buffalo and other crises.

"People just really underestimated what we could do," Hochul said.

Meeting the moment

Hochul became governor at a moment of crisis for the state – Cuomo's resignation amid sexual harassment allegations – and has lived from crisis through crisis ever since.

Only a week after she took office, the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through metropolitan New York, claiming 14 lives. Then, in April, a man with a handgun wounded 10 people on a subway car in Brooklyn. And about a month after that, a racist with an assault weapon slaughtered 10 people at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

And in all of those cases, Hochul responded in the same way.

"When there was a crisis, she showed up herself" and showed the public, which was still getting to know her, that she was a steadying force, Sheinkopf said. "This was not government by proxy. That personal touch after the chaos of the Cuomo years had major importance."

But Hochul did more than show up. In several cases, Hochul followed a crisis with a proposal, which the Democratic State Legislature quickly passed.

For example, after the Buffalo shooting, the governor and lawmakers quickly agreed on a series of gun control measures. When the Supreme Court overturned a century-old state law requiring New Yorkers to get a permit to carry a gun in public, the governor and lawmakers quickly agreed on new limits – which will be tested in court – on where people can carry guns.

And in another case, when it came clear that the Supreme Court was about to repeal what had been seen as a constitutional right to abortion, Hochul and the legislature passed legislation aimed at expanding abortion rights in the state. After the justices ruled on the issue, the legislature moved forward a proposed state constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.

Hochul had a simple explanation for all those moves.

"What we are doing in so many cases is meeting the moment with a strong, thoughtful response," she said.

Moving too fast?

Of course, Hochul's penchant for fast action doesn't always guarantee success. In fact, it's the source of much of the controversy and criticism she's faced in her first year in office.

Most notoriously, she selected a state senator from Manhattan, Brian Benjamin, to be her lieutenant governor on her third day in office. Benjamin was under federal investigation at the time, and on April 12, he was indicted and charged with taking illegal campaign contributions. He resigned that very day.

"I regret how that turned out, with our early vetting during a very intense time when we had limited staff resources, but I take responsibility, and now we have turned that around" with the appointment of Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Hochul said.

Meanwhile, government watchdogs criticize Hochul for being too quick when it comes to collecting campaign cash – which she's done at an unprecedented pace. She's raised about $35 million since taking office, and the New York Times has reported that she's looking to double that figure. The Times also reported that she took $200,000 from gambling concerns at a time when the state is considering granting three new casino licenses downstate.

"It’s easy to understand why the governor wants a huge campaign war chest – it will pay for an expensive campaign and ensure that donors think twice about funding her opponents," Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, said in a recent blog post. "But it does raise the policy question of what the state should do to ensure that the influence of campaign donors is not influencing the awarding of government contracts."

And while a Zeldin spokeswoman did not respond to a request for an interview with the GOP gubernatorial candidate, he's repeatedly criticized Hochul for what he sees as a big-spending budget and a refusal, despite rising crime, to repeal the bail reform law that the legislature passed under Cuomo.

"She's been catering to the far left in this state," Zeldin said after winning his primary for the GOP nomination.

'A demonstration project'?

While Republicans don't like Hochul's substance, Democrats stress that her style is a marked improvement over that of her predecessor.

"The communication is open," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo. "She speaks with the speaker on a regular basis. She has a good relationship with a lot of people."

Both Peoples-Stokes and Sheinkopf, the political consultant, praised many of Hochul's top appointments, saying they seem to have been based on competence rather than loyalty. And congressional aides who have worked with Hochul's staffers say they're invariably helpful, offering a night-and-day contrast to those of Cuomo, whose aides reflected their boss's demanding personality.

Hochul doesn't demand. She cajoles, and those that work with her appreciate the difference. Peoples-Stokes said Hochul's likeable nature helped her weather the resignation of her first lieutenant governor and a brief firestorm over her support for using state funds to help build a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Sheinkopf said it helped that Hochul had spent nearly seven years as lieutenant governor, getting to know the state and its legislators and its local leaders in what seemed like an endless agenda of ribbon-cuttings and news conferences and political events.

Looking back at all those years on the road and all the contacts she made there, Hochul said: "I knew I had access to all these relationships, to deepen them, to build on them. I just don't think the political class saw that coming."

What the political class in New York hadn't seem coming was a very different type of leader – "a woman, a natural nurturer with a level of compassion," said Peoples-Stokes.

"I call Kathy Hochul a demonstration project," Peoples-Stokes added. "She's demonstrating that effective leadership doesn't have to be male, and it doesn't have to be from downstate."