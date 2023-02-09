Democrats and Republicans in the Erie County Legislature may disagree on certain issues, but they agree on at least one thing: raises.

The Legislature unanimously voted last week to grant Democratic Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera a higher starting salary, and last month, the Legislature similarly voted to grant former county legislator Lynne Dixon a higher salary when she returned to the Republican caucus this year to serve as the group's communication director. Other recent resolutions that shuffled and changed Legislature staff positions and pay also have been approved without issue.

Resolutions granting raises to county employees, beyond what is traditionally or contractually required, have typically met with bipartisan support as the county struggles to compete with the private sector for qualified applicants. This year, that bipartisan approach has extended to the staff of County Legislature and county executive, most of whom are political appointees who have already received a boost in their pay scale this year.

Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park, said both sides are trying to respect each other's boundaries when it comes to hiring and managing politically appointed staff, as long as the positions are covered in the budget.

"I think too many times, we were getting into other people's business," he said. "We're trying to clean up the politics and be more straightforward."

This approach was less evident in December, when Erie County administrators first came before the Legislature to request a $16,952 annual increase for Chimera.

Republican-supported legislators complained about a double standard: They said when former Democratic legislators go on to get full-time county jobs, the Democratic administration supports them being credited with their prior time served as elected county officials. But when former Republican legislators get full-time county jobs, they said, the Democratic administration is either silent or actively opposed.

Mark Cornell, the deputy budget director, had noted that all other non-elected county employees get the benefit of past years of service in Erie County government when they are promoted. Chimera, he said, was a county legislator for two years and deserved to be credited for that time. That elevated her pay from $143,963 to $160,915.

But former Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo and other Republican legislators pointed out that when Dixon joined the Comptroller's Office in 2020, then-Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw wanted to credit Dixon with a higher pay level because she had served as a county legislator for a decade. The county administration and County Legislature refused to support that pay upgrade.

Not only was that request denied, forcing Dixon to start at the lowest step on the wage scale, but the administration docked her pay for the months when they said she received a higher salary than she should have.

Peter Anderson, a spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz, said Dixon needed Legislature approval to start higher up on the wage scale and simply didn't get it. But Republican elected leaders accused Poloncarz of campaigning against Dixon's raise because she ran against him for the county executive's seat in 2019 and went to work for his political enemy, Stefan Mychajliw, after she lost.

Mychajliw said he tried to get the Democratic-controlled County Legislature to approve a higher level of pay for Dixon, but his request died in committee. Poloncarz eventually agreed that in the 2021 budget, Dixon would be granted a higher salary.

The drama was avoided this year when Dixon returned to the Republican fold. The minority caucus fired its prior communication director and hired Dixon to take her place. Dixon had previously been working for former congressman Chris Jacobs.

The starting pay adjustment for Dixon resulted in a higher starting annual salary of $76,885, five steps above what she might automatically be entitled to since she had a long break in county service. That's equivalent to a raise of $16,284.

Bryan Fiume, chief of staff for the minority caucus, said the new pay rate is the same as what the prior communication director was making and that if all of Dixon's time as a county legislator and employee was fully counted, she should have been entitled to an even higher level of pay.