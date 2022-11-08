 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick Burke wins re-election to Assembly

  • Updated
  • 0
Burke vs. Magnano (copy)

Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke won reelection in the 142nd Assembly district by beating Republican challenger Sandy Magnano, a registered nurse, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Democratic Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke won re-election, beating his Republican opponent Sandy Magnano.

With 100% of the vote counted, Burke had 52.9% of the vote and Magnano had 46.9%, according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections. 

This was a district targeted by the Assembly Republican Campaign Committee, which contributed more than $30,000 to Magnano. 

But Burke had the support of the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, which gave him more than $150,000 for his campaign. 

