Patrick Burke wins re-election to Assembly

Democratic Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke won re-election, beating his Republican opponent Sandy Magnano.
With 100% of the vote counted, Burke had 52.9% of the vote and Magnano had 46.9%, according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections.
This was a district targeted by the Assembly Republican Campaign Committee, which contributed more than $30,000 to Magnano.
But Burke had the support of the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, which gave him more than $150,000 for his campaign.