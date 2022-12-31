Passionate and pugnacious to the end: Joseph Lorigo's decade on the Erie County Legislature

Even if you don't closely follow local politics, there's a decent chance you've heard of Joseph C. Lorigo.

In his decade as an Erie County legislator, majority leader and minority leader, Lorigo's razor-sharp tongue, media savvy and mastery of the rules of order have elevated his public profile.

Along the way, he also has elevated the blood pressure of Democratic adversaries who aren't too sorry to see him go. On Sunday, Lorigo becomes a judge in State Supreme Court.

Legislators from both sides referred to a phrase from the Book of Proverbs to describe his impact on the governing body over the past decade.

"Iron sharpens iron."

"God, that's true," Lorigo said, fighting tears in his last public remarks as a legislator this month.

Lorigo, a registered Conservative, would never be described as diplomatic. Emotional and quick to argue, his intensity and occasionally demeaning commentary have drawn groans and eye rolls from colleagues.

But a host of decisions, debates and insights in local government occurred on the County Legislature floor over the last 10 years largely because Lorigo pushed the conversation.

"I’m going to miss him because he’s a bit of a spark plug," said Republican Legislator John Mills, the most senior member of the Legislature who is in line to replace Lorigo as the new minority leader. "He’s to the point about things. I might go around the corner once or twice, where he cuts right across the street."

His calls for greater transparency, independent governance and accountability, and fiscal responsibility – all touted priorities of the Republican-supported caucus – have resonated with Lorigo as a spokesman.

"I learned a long time ago, the minute you start caring more about the people in the room and what they think, and less about what the people you represent think, you lose the whole point of being there," he said.

April Baskin, who has engaged in some notable fights with Lorigo since becoming Legislature chairwoman in 2019, said they both have grown as leaders. She also said she couldn't fault Lorigo for voting his conscience, even when it differed from hers.

"What do we want in government – people who can be easily pushed around?" she said. "No. We want people who fight for what they believe the residents they represent believe in. That's what he did."

Ready for business

Both as Legislature majority leader from 2014 to 2017, and as minority leader since 2018, Lorigo typically came to meetings armed with information he had sought or was provided by his staff.

If department heads came before the Legislature seeking spending approval without providing copies of contracts, bid sheets or budget lines, he asked for them. County administrators learned to come prepared if they wanted their agenda items to escape the Finance and Management Committee.

And if the Republican caucus was facing defeat on a critical issue because the Democratic majority had locked up the votes, Lorigo could still inflict misery upon them through the Legislature's rules of order. Instead of letting matters die in committee, he sometimes forced Democrats to take controversial positions on the floor and he touted the supremacy of conservative positions before reporters and news cameras.

When asked what Legislature sessions will be like after Lorigo leaves, several legislators answered, "Shorter."

"He’s kept everybody on their toes, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of Franklin Street," former Republican Legislator Kevin Hardwick said, referring to the Legislature and county administration. "By the same token, the Democrats in the Legislature had to bring their A-game or Joe would have made them look foolish."

A prime example occurred in 2018, when the Democrats had retaken the majority and convened a special meeting to make key changes to the Erie County Tax Act before the State Legislature recessed for the summer. Most members of the minority caucus opposed the change, and two Democrats were uneasy with it but felt they couldn't vote against it.

Lorigo immediately moved to adjourn the meeting, which was not debatable. The motion to adjourn passed 6-5 and the tax law change died a swift death.

Lorigo and the minority caucus also beat the drum on demanding County Executive Mark Poloncarz give up his emergency powers in 2021 and early 2022, pointing out that Erie County was one of the few counties outside of New York City to maintain an uninterrupted state of emergency since the Covid-19 health crisis began in March 2020.

Lorigo applied the rules of order to prevent Baskin from sending the issue to committee early this year and instead forced a lengthy debate and floor vote that put the Democrats in the awkward position of defending Poloncarz's right to bypass their authority. The Democrats subsequently amended the rules in a partisan vote to prevent Lorigo from doing that again.

Lorigo angrily protested, saying, "The rules are a sham. They are an affront to the way this body operates, and anybody that voted yes for them doesn't deserve to be here."

Baskin, whose authority as chair was under attack, and whose Democratic legislators were being maligned, said she was sick of being villainized and called Lorigo's comments "rooted in bigotry."

Politics and personality

Lorigo considers it a badge of honor that Legislature Democrats had to change the rules of order to contain him. But his tone underwent some adjustment over time, especially during the last year.

In 2017, when Lorigo's legislative acrobatics were failing to prevent a controversial borrowing deal for Erie County Medical Center, he became so agitated that he theatrically flinched and flopped face down on his desk. Poloncarz managed to get a picture of that moment and tweeted it out to his followers, deriding Lorigo as "sleeping on the job."

"I tell him all the time, 'Lower the temperature,' " said Bryan Fiume, the minority caucus' chief of staff, who has been friends with Lorigo since Lorigo took office a decade ago. "If you Google his text messages for 'lower the temperature,' you'd probably see a lot of them from me."

Lorigo, 41, acknowledged that he had to learn some lessons.

"I had to grow and mature, and I did," he said.

At last week's Legislature meeting, Baskin also referred to the expression from Proverbs in addressing Lorigo.

"Iron does sharpen iron," she said. "You and I have had highs, and we've had baritone lows ..."

"Bass lows," Lorigo responded, referring to the lowest notes in music.

She agreed and said she was glad that their last session together was ending on a high note. She later considered how passionate the two have been for their own convictions.

"It seems like it pierces his soul to be heard, and for his perspective to be understood," she said. "And you know, those are the types of people that really, really end up making a difference for the residents that elect them."

Inside politics

A lawyer and son of Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo, Joseph Lorigo has never invoked his father's name or influence in any of his Legislature dealings, though the connection likely crossed the minds of some colleagues who have depended on a Conservative endorsement for re-election.

Lorigo has also worked against other Republican ambitions on occasion. He thwarted Legislator Edward Rath III's efforts to gain the chairmanship when the Republicans were in the majority. Lorigo and Hardwick also had a longstanding relationship of mutual dislike until Hardwick joined the Democrats in 2018.

But Lorigo said he would likely have had an easier ride as a leader if he'd had an "R" next to his name instead of a "C."

Lorigo named a series of accomplishments he's proud of as a legislative leader: lobbying the state to legalize ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft to upstate New York; pushing for the resignation of former Social Services Commissioner Carol Dankert-Maurer after three children died while under the supervision of Child Protective Services; killing a fellow Republican legislator's efforts to roll back bar closings from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and blocking efforts to allow the library system to establish a separate library tax.

The minority caucus also kept the pressure on Poloncarz to give up the emergency powers he held onto for two years due to the Covid crisis.

But the two have worked together on occasion. Lorigo has publicly supported the broad terms of the Bills stadium deal and said the county executive did the right thing. The two also worked together to rewrite and strengthen the county ethics policy. Both men count that among their accomplishments.

"You're not always going to agree, and even if you don't agree, you still have to somehow work together to try to ensure that you're providing the serves for the public," Poloncarz said. "We were able to do that, and along the line, we were able to work on a number of issues and laws together that helped create a better county in the long run."