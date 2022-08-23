Paladino leads Langworthy in early returns in Erie County, 23rd district as a whole

Developer Carl Paladino leads State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy in early results in Erie County in their high-profile GOP primary, the county Board of Elections reported about 45 minutes after polls closed.

Paladino had roughly a 65%-34% lead with 17,600 votes counted in southern Erie County, the most populous of seven counties in the sprawling 23rd congressional district.

An announcement of the early lead in Erie at Paladino's watch party at an Orchard Park banquet facility brought cheers from the packed crowd.

Langworthy led in every other county that had reported votes as of 9:45 p.m., but Paladino still had a 60%-40% lead across the district, a Buffalo News vote tally found.

Paladino, who unsuccessfully ran against Andrew Cuomo for governor in 2010, previously served on the Buffalo School Board before he was removed by the state education commissioner for publicly sharing information discussed in executive session.

Paladino, 75, is a veteran real estate developer in Buffalo and chairman of Ellicott Development Co. who has invested $2 million of his own money into his campaign.

He has sought to align himself with former President Donald Trump and argued he is the true heir to Trump's legacy in the race. His "Carl Country" signs dot lawns across the sprawling 23rd congressional district.

Paladino has repeatedly made comments, or forwarded emails, that have drawn criticism for being racist, misogynistic or anti-Semitic. He has made crude, vulgar references to former First Lady Michelle Obama, praised Adolf Hitler's oratorical skills and suggested the execution of Attorney General Merrick Garland, before insisting the latter was a joke.

Langworthy, 41, is the son of a small businessman in the Cattaraugus County village of South Dayton. He attended Niagara University, where he founded the Young Republicans Club and went on to lead the statewide organization.

He became the Erie County GOP chairman at 29 and went on to become the first state GOP chairman from Western New York in decades. Now, with a wife and a daughter and a baby on the way, he's running in hopes of representing a newly redrawn district that combines Buffalo's eastern and southern suburbs with much of the Southern Tier.

Langworthy's supporters applauded his aggressiveness as state party chairman, where he was then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's loudest critic long before Cuomo resigned amid scandal. As state GOP chair, Langworthy also pushed for successful lawsuits overturning moves by Democrats to gerrymander the state's congressional and state legislative maps and to allow undocumented immigrants to vote in New York City.

But his decision to enter the race for Congress while still serving as state GOP chair was a controversial one. The GOP chairs in Rockland and Fulton counties criticized the move, saying it could hurt the GOP's overall prospects in the fall election.

News Staff Reporters Robert J. McCarthy and Jerry Zremski contributed to this story.