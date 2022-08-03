Paladino, Langworthy spar over campaign's status as Primary Day draws nearer

With less than three weeks before the Republican primary for the 23rd Congressional District, a Wednesday surge of polls and news conferences led to new and furious efforts to define the status of a contest growing in intensity and personal attacks.

With candidate Nick Langworthy branding his opponent "Cowardly Carl," and Carl Paladino's barbs aimed at "Lying Langworthy," Wednesday's developments surrounded a new poll obtained by The Buffalo News showing the pair in a statistical tie and leading veteran pollster Barry Zeplowitz to declare the contest "wide open."

Langworthy assails Paladino's failure to disclose personal finances In a contentious primary for the 23rd Congressional District, Nick Langworthy launched his strongest attack to date on opponent Carl Paladino for failing to file a personal financial disclosure form.

In turn, Paladino summoned reporters to a late afternoon news conference in Ellicott Square to denounce the survey, calling Zeplowitz a "big contributor" to the Langworthy campaign because he gave it $99 and had previously worked for Langworthy.

"I think the public should know that," Paladino said.

Still, the race took on a different hue stemming from Zeplowitz's Monday and Tuesday survey of 400 Republican voters throughout the seven-county district likely to vote in the Aug. 23 primary, which he conducted on his own and without direction from any campaign. It found Langworthy leading Paladino 39% to 37% with 24% undecided. The new poll may temper the widely held perception that Paladino's strong name recognition from decades in the headlines and a 2010 gubernatorial candidacy grants him a major advantage, as well as his own earlier poll showing him with a 30-point lead.

"He has name recognition, but when you look at Carl's favorables and unfavorables, they're not all that good," Zeplowitz said Wednesday. "Based on the numbers, unless he can slow down Nick's momentum, he's got a problem. He may have peaked early.

"This is going to be a lot closer than what may have been perceived at the beginning," he added.

Local Republican leaders bristle at Paladino's 'disturbing' and 'threatening' calls Party leaders in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca have reported phone calls from Paladino they described as "threatening" and "disturbing" while he complained about their new support for Langworthy.

The Paladino campaign immediately dismissed the validity of the poll by claiming Zeplowitz has "no credibility," even though he worked on a previous Paladino candidacy. At his news conference, Paladino said he did not recall hiring Zeplowitz for polling when he ran for the Buffalo Board of Education in 2011.

A Langworthy spokesman, meanwhile, said the results mirrored the results of the campaign's internal polling.

The survey was conducted by the Buffalo-based Barry Zeplowitz and Associates polling firm, which has built a national reputation over decades and is frequently hired by major political candidates. Because the new poll has no connection to either candidate, it may be viewed as the first objective snapshot of this point in the race.

Zeplowitz did not forecast any winner of the election, noting "this is not an easy race to handicap because of the potential for a low turnout."

Early Wednesday he disclosed to The News that he gave $99 to the Langworthy campaign, which he called a "blip" in all of the contributions to the candidate. He said he worked once in the past several years for Langworthy's New York State Republican Committee in a poll of the Monroe County executive's election, and that he was never part of Langworthy's inner circle. He also noted he also worked on Paladino's first race for the Buffalo Board of Education.

But the $99 contribution provided enough fodder to the Paladino campaign to charge the donation "delegitimizes the poll to start with."

"So because I gave $99 to a candidate who asked and gave nothing to a second candidate who did not, the poll is a complete scam?" Zeplowitz countered. "Mr. Paladino should be thanking me for giving his campaign a heads-up that he is involved in a toss-up. Let the best man win."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In addition, Zeplowitz expressed confidence in the sample size of 400 respondents, criticized as low by the Paladino campaign, but considered acceptable in the world of political polling. It results in a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

In one key aspect, the poll found Paladino is recognized by 92% of voters and Langworthy 75%. It found Langworthy is viewed favorably by 45% and unfavorably by 14%, while Paladino is viewed favorably by 46% and unfavorably by 28%.

"I also looked at how much voters were aware of each campaign, with 56% saying they had heard something about the Langworthy campaign and 65% the Paladino campaign," Zeplowitz said. "Those who had seen something about the Langworthy campaign were more likely to vote for him (53% to 21%) than the Paladino campaign which was 45% to 35%."

Paladino campaign loan gives him strong financial lead over Langworthy Paladino has collected just $50 in campaign contributions, compared to the $307,000 raised so far by Langworthy in the Aug. 23 contest.

The pollster noted the two candidates are evenly divided among Republicans who identify as "very conservative," that Paladino won Erie and Steuben counties, and that Langworthy can claim leads in the district's other five counties. Paladino held a 7% edge with men; Langworthy a 14% lead among women.

He said Paladino leads among those listing Second Amendment issues as a top priority while Langworthy attracted those focused on inflation and crime.

"We also found that Paladino had an 8-point edge among those with a favorable opinion of former President Trump," he said, who logged a favorable rating of more than 70%. Both candidates claim close ties to the former president, who so far has not weighed in on the race.

The poll also reported that in a field of 15 questions, "jobs, economy and inflation" ranked as the most pressing issue at 31%, while "protecting Second Amendment rights" and "getting rid of Biden/Democrats" ranked second at 8%.

Paladino spokesman Vish Burra suggested the survey was a "push poll" in which leading questions can result in desired answers. Zeplowitz provided a script of the questions to The News, which noted simple and straightforward inquiries. Zeplowitz also forwarded a description of the poll's methodology, revealing breakdowns by county, sex, age and cellphone use, which The News supplied to the Paladino campaign upon its request.

During his Wednesday news conference, Paladino revealed his campaign has conducted two polls, claiming both show him leading by "double digits."

Meanwhile, Langworthy spokesman Christopher M. Grant said a "first class" campaign of television ads, direct mail, town hall gatherings and door-to-door canvassing helped Langworthy gain momentum in recent weeks.

"This is consistent with what we've seen internally," he said, referring to Langworthy's polls.

Zeplowitz said he had no reason to doubt the accuracy of the poll for which Paladino paid.

"Carl was much better known when (his) poll was conducted and there could have been a 30-point lead," he said. "But that's not what I see today."

Zeplowitz countered Burra's claims by noting his work in elections ranging from village board to the presidency, including the 2024 contest, and for major GOP figures around the state and nation.

Zeplowitz described methodology for his latest survey as drawing a random sample from registered Republicans who had voted in two or more Republican primaries since 2016. Results, he said, reflect the proportionate breakdown of voters constituting each of the seven counties in the district.

Paladino, who on Wednesday gained endorsements from nine elected officials and one town chairman in Erie County, asked Langworthy during his news conference to "condemn" a new anti-Paladino ad appearing on some websites sponsored by a Washington PAC. He also said he will not honor Langworthy's challenge for debates in each of the district's seven counties.

"I see no reason," he said. "People know me and know how I stand on all the issues."