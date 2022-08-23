Paladino-Langworthy race dominates Primary Day conversation

Mike Kraus of Lancaster went to the polls this morning and chose Nick Langworthy's experience over Carl Paladino's swagger.
"He's got the experience and nowhere near the baggage that Carl has," Kraus said.
Kraus said he had taken Carl Paladino's recent comments – such as calling for the execution of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who authorized the raid of former President Donald Trump's resort in Mar-a-Lago – into account in his decision.
"The guy's racist," Kraus said of Paladino. "He's not what I'm looking for to represent me."
But not all voters were alarmed by Paladino's comments, which also included a recent reference to Adolf Hitler's leadership style.
"He's a Buffalo guy," voter Rick Bittner said of Paladino. Asked about the inflammatory comments the candidate has made – and backtracked from – Bittner dismissed them. "It's just stuff the left makes up," he said.
Fellow Lancaster resident Mike Emser bemoaned the verbal sparring of the Paladino vs. Langworthy race.
"I wish they would have focused more on issues instead of one hiring wacky people and the other using money the wrong way – just real in-the-trench dirty politics stuff," Emser said.
Laurie Augustynek agreed. "I don't like the negative banter back and forth," she said. "I wish all candidates were positive regardless of party. But personally, I'm just voting for the person who suits my family's needs and growth moving forward with grace."
The race between Paladino and Langworthy, one of the highest-profile congressional races in New York State, has dominated the discussion so far in an unusual August primary election for congressional and House positions necessary due to redistricting delays.
Voting runs until 9 p.m. at polling locations in Erie County and in the Southern Tier. Other major races include Claudia Tenney v. Mario Fratto in the 24th Congressional District and a special election between Max Della Pia and Joe Sempolinski for a four-month term to fill Rep. Tom Reed's seat in the previous 23rd Congressional District.
At Twin District Fire Hall, a Lancaster polling location that covers eight separate districts, 103 people cast their vote in the first four and a half hours Tuesday, which reflects the anticipated low turnout that was true for the June primary, too.
Political analysts say a smaller turnout can lead to unpredictable results, even in a vitriol-filled, expensive campaign race like the one between Langworthy, the Republican state chairman, and Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former School Board member.
Backing either Paladino or Langworthy was not the sole reason all voters chose to exercise their right, however.
Kathleen and Gene Stachewicz were outspoken in their frustrations with Gov. Kathy Hochul and bail reform, and wanted to show their support for state Republicans.
"With this bail reform – it's just horrible," Kathleen Stachewicz said. "I would not want to go to New York City as a tourist, and I can't imagine those poor people living there."
The couple said that they fell on different sides in the Langworthy-Paladino race, but Gene, who spent his career in law enforcement, shrugged when asked if the disagreement bothered them.
"We're Republicans – we get along with each other," he said.
Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.