At the polling site at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, a big sign tried to explain what wasn't on the ballot.

"NO PRIMARY ELECTION" the sign read for the Democratic, Conservative and Working Families parties.

The five election districts voting at that location do not fall within the boundaries of the 23rd Congressional District that will expire at year's end, so they couldn't vote in the special election between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski to determine Rep. Tom Reed's replacement for the remainder of the year.

They could vote, however, in the primary for the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District race, a heated contest between Buffalo developer Carl Paladino and New York GOP State Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy.

But that primary was only for registered Republicans.

"It's a disaster," said poll worker Silvio Russo as he worked to keep up with a 10-person line.

He had to turn away dozens of Democrats who showed up to vote – only to learn they couldn't.

One of those turned away was Laura Bald, a retired drug development scientist who returned to Western New York from California after 39 years. Walking back to her car, Bald contrasted state voting races in California – where she said she was mailed an informational and instructional packet about a month before elections – with New York, where she said she received nothing in the mail.

"The communication, the messaging wasn't great at all," Bald said. "I think that's why a lot of people don't come out to vote."

The scene was similar in Eden, said election inspector Carl Modica. While the 85 people who voted by 4 p.m. was a typical number for a primary, he said the polling location turned away about a dozen Democrats who thought they were involved in a race.

The confusion in Orchard Park and Eden was indicative of the unusual second primary held this summer in New York State, following back-and-forth legal battles over the boundaries of new districts. The new 23rd Congressional District includes 43% of voters from Erie County, a much higher percentage than the old district, which was chiefly areas in the Southern Tier.

Confusion from other parties aside, the race between Paladino and Langworthy, one of the highest-profile congressional races in New York State, dominated the discussion among Republican voters.

Other major races Tuesday included Rep. Claudia Tenney v. Mario Fratto in the 24th Congressional District Republican primary and Sen. Sean Ryan v. Benjamin Carlisle in a Democratic primary for the State Senate in the 61st District.

The turnout at Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park, however, was lively – about 200 voters participated by about 2 p.m., not counting the Democrats turned away, said poll workers, who were expecting a low turnout.

At Twin District Fire Hall, a Lancaster polling location that covers eight separate districts, 103 people cast their vote in the first 4½ hours Tuesday, which reflected the anticipated low turnout.

Political analysts say a smaller turnout can lead to unpredictable results, even in a vitriol-filled, expensive campaign race like the one between Langworthy, the Republican state chairman, and Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former Buffalo School Board member.

Mike Kraus of Lancaster went to the polls and chose Langworthy's experience over Paladino's swagger.

"He's got the experience and nowhere near the baggage that Carl has," Kraus said.

Kraus said he had taken Carl Paladino's recent comments – such as calling for the execution of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who authorized the raid of former President Donald Trump's resort in Mar-a-Lago – into account in his decision.

"The guy's racist," Kraus said of Paladino. "He's not what I'm looking for to represent me."

But not all voters were alarmed by Paladino's comments, which also included a recent reference to Adolf Hitler's leadership style.

"He's a Buffalo guy," voter Rick Bittner said of Paladino. Asked about the inflammatory comments the candidate has made – and backtracked from – Bittner dismissed them. "It's just stuff the left makes up," he said.

Fellow Lancaster resident Mike Emser bemoaned the verbal sparring between the Paladino and Langworthy camps.

"I wish they would have focused more on issues instead of one hiring wacky people and the other using money the wrong way – just real in-the-trench dirty politics stuff," Emser said.

Laurie Augustynek agreed.

"I don't like the negative banter back and forth," she said. "I wish all candidates were positive regardless of party. But personally, I'm just voting for the person who suits my family's needs and growth moving forward with grace."

Backing either Paladino or Langworthy was not the sole reason all voters chose to exercise their right, however.

Kathleen and Gene Stachewicz were outspoken in their frustrations with Gov. Kathy Hochul and bail reform, and wanted to show their support for state Republicans.

"With this bail reform – it's just horrible," said Kathleen Stachewicz, who works in real estate. "I would not want to go to New York City as a tourist, and I can't imagine those poor people living there."

The couple said that they fell on different sides in the Langworthy-Paladino race, but Gene, who spent his career in law enforcement, shrugged when asked if the disagreement bothered them.

"We're Republicans – we get along with each other," he said.