A challenger from the private sector has all but sewn up the Conservative primary in the race for Amherst highway superintendent.

Endorsed Republican Rich Wainwright is regional manager for a company specializing in heavy equipment manufacturing, design and training.

He was well on his way to defeating Steven E. Floss, a crew chief in charge of forestry, who had the Conservative and Democratic endorsements in the contest.

With all early votes in, and 27 of 28 primary day districts reporting, Wainwright had a commanding 54% to 45% lead, or 172 to 143 votes.

Floss had the lead from early voting results, but Wainwright caught up and surpassed him in primary day voting.

The two men are vying to replace longtime Highway Superintendent Patrick G. Lucey Jr., who is barred by term limits from seeking a third term in office.

Floss is a 34-year department veteran and argues his lengthy tenure makes him the best candidate for the top job.

Floss, 56, until recently served as chair of the Amherst Conservative Committee.

Wainwright, 59, also a registered Conservative, said his outsider, private-sector experience makes him better qualified to lead the Highway Department.

Both men say they would prioritize hiring more staff for the department.

They will renew their electoral fight in the general election, when Floss will hold the Democratic and Working Families ballot lines and Wainwright will have the Conservative and Republican lines.