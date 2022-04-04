Optimism creeps into state budget negotiations

For the first time in days, optimism over adopting a new state budget is creeping into the halls of the Capitol in Albany.
Gov. Kathy Hochul offered the first sign of progress over finalizing her $216 billion budget proposal late Monday by noting the Legislature was preparing later in the day to pass a budget “extender” bill allowing New York to pay its bills, including accommodating at least some of the state's legions of employees who might otherwise not receive checks this week.
“This gives us a little more time just to wrap up the final touches on what is going to be a transformative budget for all New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “So that should be resolved in the next few days.”
State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, said the fact that the governor sent to the Legislature a “straight” budget extender, without any other items attached, is a sign budget talks are progressing. He said Hochul could have chosen to add favored policy measures to the bill.
“We would have had a choice of accepting it, or not paying workers,” Ryan said, adding he shares Hochul’s optimism that a deal is coming soon.
Hochul spoke with reporters at the Capitol for the first time in 10 days, shortly after getting her second Covid-19 booster shot. She also noted that all but one of the members of her budget negotiating team had tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, but that person is beginning to recover.
Other sources were also hopeful of a final deal, possibly by week's end. One source close to the negotiations said late Monday that although final handshakes are far from being exchanged, the day's discussions featured phrases like "movement," "progress" and "common mindset." The source emphasized that hurdles in hot button issues like criminal justice reform remain, but that both sides appear to be inching toward consensus.
"There is a common shared mindset that we've got to get it done," the source said.
Some of those larger issues remain on the table, including thorny criminal justice topics. Hochul proposed a 10-point plan this month to adjust the state’s bail reform laws as she faced criticism from lawmakers and others over mounting crime across the state. They have proven the toughest, and most emotional in the eyes of some legislators to resolve.
Support Local Journalism
But the source close to the negotiations said prosecutors and defense attorneys alike were coming to conceptual agreement on "discovery" issues surrounding how and when evidence can be submitted in court. Other sources said matters of "language" must still be addressed.
The governor defended her decision to include a public-safety agenda in budget negotiations, over the objections of some Democrats in the Legislature.
“You know, how many more 12-year-olds have to be killed before we take strong efforts to get guns off the streets?” Hochul asked. “So we put together a comprehensive package. It's going to address a myriad of issues related to crime in this state. We need to give people the confidence to know that their leaders hear them. We know it's a problem. We're gonna have substantial resources to help in all facets of the criminal justice system.”
Disagreement also continued over the state's eventual $600 million contribution toward construction of a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park. But the governor again stood up for the proposed deal that has come under fire elsewhere in New York, particularly downstate. She said the timing of her announcement of a stadium deal was driven in part by considerations such as the National Football League owners’ meetings late last month.
“So that is not going to be a problem in this budget,” Hochul said. “It's a regionally important priority for us to do, just as there's other regional priorities for other parts of the state that we're going to be addressing in this budget.”
She vowed to have a budget soon and compared the timeliness of this year’s budget to those negotiated under her predecessor, and defended the openness of her budget process.
“I talked about transparency and accountability, and I'm proud of our record on this,” she said. “And I will tell you this is a very normal budget process.
“Last year, it was April 7, it's gone as far as April 9 in 2017. So, again, we're just working through the process,” Hochul said. “These are complicated issues. There's a lot of passion behind them. I understand that. So we're going to take the time to make sure we answer all the questions for the members to their leaders. And that's the give and take that's going on.”
The negotiations continue against the backdrop of the 2022 election for governor, in which Hochul faces spirited challenges from Democrats in the primary and Republicans in the general election. One of her Democratic challengers, Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County, continued his criticism of her budget process on Monday saying she failed to address crime and high taxes.
"Her crime plan was a stunt and her billion-dollar stadium deal is an absurd giveaway," Suozzi said. "Rising crime, gas and utility prices, and the highest taxes in America are chasing people out of New York!”