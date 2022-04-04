Optimism creeps into state budget negotiations

For the first time in days, optimism over adopting a new state budget is creeping into the halls of the Capitol in Albany.

Gov. Kathy Hochul offered the first sign of progress over finalizing her $216 billion budget proposal late Monday by noting the Legislature was preparing later in the day to pass a budget “extender” bill allowing New York to pay its bills, including accommodating at least some of the state's legions of employees who might otherwise not receive checks this week.

“This gives us a little more time just to wrap up the final touches on what is going to be a transformative budget for all New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “So that should be resolved in the next few days.”

State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, said the fact that the governor sent to the Legislature a “straight” budget extender, without any other items attached, is a sign budget talks are progressing. He said Hochul could have chosen to add favored policy measures to the bill.

“We would have had a choice of accepting it, or not paying workers,” Ryan said, adding he shares Hochul’s optimism that a deal is coming soon.