New York and Texas – bonded by devastation and grief from mass shootings 10 days apart in May 2022 – had vastly different legislative responses to the horrific killings at a Buffalo supermarket and a Uvalde elementary school.

New York lawmakers adopted several new laws aimed at strengthening gun safety and limiting violent extremists, within weeks of an 18-year-old’s racist attack with a modified assault-style rifle that killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Another 18-year-old gunman used a similar weapon to kill 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde – just 10 days after the rampage in Buffalo.

Nearly a year later, legislators in Texas have yet to approve a gun control measure being pushed by survivors of the school shooting and families of the victims. And when the Texas state Legislature ends its 2023 session later this month, it is almost certain that a bill to raise the age from 18 to 21 to legally purchase certain semi-automatic rifles still won’t have passed.

“It’s a small carve out. It’s a moderate measure,” said Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense. “This is really not a contentious bill, but the work inside the capitol building to advance something like this has been arduous, and we were only able to get it so far.”

Though linked by the mass killings, New York and Texas are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to gun control policy.

Texas had four horrific mass shootings in the five years prior to Uvalde, at a church in Sutherland Springs in 2017, a high school in Santa Fe in 2018, a Walmart in El Paso in 2019 and multiple locations in Midland-Odessa, less than a month after the El Paso killings.

State lawmakers there have been loath to put new restrictions on firearms, although on Wednesday legislators agreed on a measure that would require involuntary mental health hospitalizations of Texas juveniles to be included in federal gun background checks.

In recent years, they loosened some regulations, including 2021 legislation that allowed gun owners to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training. The state is 32nd for “gun law strength” in an annual ranking of states by Everytown For Gun Safety, and received an ‘F’ on a 2023 gun scorecard from Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Both organizations are nonprofits that advocate for laws to reduce gun violence.

By contrast, New York is now second among all states in Everytown’s gun law strength ranking, and received an A- in the Giffords scorecard.

The state adopted new restrictions within weeks of the Buffalo killings and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that shot down elements of the New York’s longstanding concealed carry laws. New York now requires purchasers of semi-automatic rifles to be at least 21 years old and to obtain a permit. It also prohibits handguns in sensitive locations, such as schools, bars, parks and government buildings, and it spelled out new requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit.

The laws took effect Sept. 1. Many of New York’s new restrictions are being challenged in federal court, where gun rights advocates argue that they violate the Second Amendment and deny law-abiding gun owners the right to defend themselves.

Mass shootings often evoke policy responses, at least at the state level, according to Chris Poliquin, an assistant professor in the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Poliquin and fellow researchers at Harvard Business School examined all mass shootings and gun legislation from 1989 to 2014 and found that an additional 2.4 firearm bills, on average, were introduced in a state in the year after it experienced a mass shooting. It is about a 15% increase.

The deadliest shootings with extensive media coverage tended to get the highest levels of legislative response, the researchers found.

Laws adopted in the wake of mass shootings don’t necessarily tighten restrictions on guns, however. That depends primarily on the political party in power in the state where the mass shooting happened, according to researchers.

In states with Republican-controlled legislatures, the annual number of laws that loosen gun restrictions doubles in the year after a mass shooting.

It is something that Golden said she has seen happen in Texas, where more than 4,000 people are killed from guns each year.

“Stronger gun laws do work to save lives, and in Texas there is a connection in the loosening of our gun laws over the years and an increase in gun violence, both in terms of major mass shootings that we hear about in the national news, but also everyday gun violence and just the total numbers,” she said. “I think the evidence is there that our laws are a risk to our public safety and are not addressing this crisis, but doing quite the opposite.”

But research sometimes isn’t clear on what impact specific gun policies have on gun violence, especially when it comes to mass shootings.

“One of the reasons there isn’t great academic research on this is just, as horrific as these events are, there’s not so many of them that they’re very amenable to large-scale quantitative analysis,” said Poliquin, who with Michael Luca and Deepak Malhotra published “The Impact of Mass Shootings on Gun Policy” in 2020 in the Journal of Public Economics. “It can be really hard to make heads or tails about what the association is between particular policies and these events.”

Among the arguments for loosening gun restrictions is the notion that a law-abiding and legally carrying gun owner may be able to thwart a mass shooter. While there are instances of that happening, they are rare and not statistically relevant, according to researchers.

Yet, over the past 40 years, states have become much more permissive in allowing gun owners to carry concealed firearms in public. In 1980, 45 states either had banned concealed carry altogether or had "may issue" laws giving law enforcement discretion in issuing concealed carry permits, according to the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University. Today, no states have bans and 27 states allow concealed carry without a permit, including Texas and Florida, the second and third most populous states in the nation.

Research into the effects of the relaxation of concealed carry laws on mass shootings so far has been inconclusive, according to the Rand Corp., a non-partisan think tank that reviewed several studies.

The only area where Rand researchers found evidence of a specific gun policy impact on mass shootings was for bans on high-capacity magazines. Rand’s analysis of two studies of state-level high-capacity magazine bans found “limited evidence” that such bans reduce mass shootings.

But researchers in Rand’s Gun Policy in America program also pointed out that lack of evidence doesn’t mean a certain policy is ineffective.

Rand’s recently developed statistical model shows that states with permissive firearm laws could substantially reduce homicides and suicides by implementing a heavily restrictive combination of gun laws. States with restrictive laws would see substantially more gun deaths by enacting permissive laws, according to the same Rand model.

A 2019 study in The BMJ, a medical journal, also found that states with more permissive gun laws and greater gun ownership had higher rates of mass shootings. The study examined FBI uniform crime reporting data from 1988 to 2015.

The Texas legislature’s community safety committee voted 8-5 earlier this month to pass HB 2744, the “Raise the Age” bill that would require purchasers of most semi-automatic rifles to be at least 18 years old.

But the bill didn’t meet a deadline to be included on the calendar for a full vote of the legislature by the end of its session on May 29.

The next legislative session in Texas isn’t until 2025. And yet, considering the state’s political landscape on guns, Golden said even getting the bill to a committee vote was a significant accomplishment.

She said the most recent mass shooting in Texas – at an outlet mall in Allen where a gunman opened fire on May 6, killing eight people and wounding at least seven others – motivated people to rally even harder for passage of the “Raise the Age” measure.

“Just to bring it that far was monumental,” Golden said. “I want everyone who was part of that effort to take away a victory. And now we know what we have to keep doing.”