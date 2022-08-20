 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One day left to vote early for the Aug. 23 primary elections

  • Updated
  • 0
With one day left in early voting for the Aug. 23 primary election, a total of 6,273 ballots have been cast in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported.

On the eight day of advance balloting Saturday, 487 votes were registered, they said, the smallest one-day count so far.

Registered Democrats and Republicans are choosing candidates for the House of Representatives in the 23rd and 26th Districts. In the 61st State Senate District, registered Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives are voting.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for the final day of voting at Erie County locations – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns.

For information on polling locations in Erie County and candidates on the August primary ballot, visit elections.erie.gov.

For Niagara County residents, there are four early voting locations – the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. West; the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport; the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road; and the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St. Niagara County hours on Sunday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

